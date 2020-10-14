First of all, did they hire Allan Wu to write the on-screen descriptions for the tasks.
Overall, other than the rushed first segment, I really enjoyed this premiere. It was fun, hectic, and culturally relevant. Thoughts on the tasks:
Carnival Task: This was a fun task, and I liked how there were departure times depending on when you got the clue. Reminded me of an old-school TAR premiere where there was one every first leg.
Fish Task: Enjoyable, quick task that got teams confused for not paying attention.
RoadBlock: Another fun task where some teams struggled. (Now I have that song stuck in my head
)
Goat Racing: Quick task, but a great one to have by the Pit Stop.
Very surprised to see first leg Keep-on-Racing with last team eliminated.
Gonna say, I really like every team so far, I can say this is going to be an enjoyable cast.
Rating: 4/5