Author Topic: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM  (Read 1829 times)

Offline cerealking

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 09:16:15 PM »
Got a bunch of pottymouths this season lmao. I counted five bleeps/blurs.
Online Leafsfan

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 09:18:30 PM »
Quote from: Malcooolm on Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM
Really interested to see how the new Yield works. Everyone gets to Yield...what does that even mean?!

Voting Yield?
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 PM »
Quote from: Jro on Yesterday at 09:12:40 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 09:05:22 PM
The first ten-fifteen minutes certainly felt rushed. Not sure if we ever got a full intro for Hung & Chee? No airport scenes, either. The Roadblock benefitted from being as fleshed out as it was and I'm glad, based on the episode, that goat racing wasn't a standalone task. I'm very glad TAR is back, but perhaps the premiere should've been 90 minutes.

Per the airport scenes, I feel like those have been few and far between in recent seasons in general. Back in the earlier seasons when teams had to search for their own flights, buy their own tickets, etc., there was more to show. Now that, if I remember correctly, everything is already reserved for them for the most part, it kinda takes that out. I could be drawing a blank (I probably am because I feel like there was an episode or two last season) but the last time I remember teams having to find their own flights and buy their own tickets (or at least that being shown) was final 4 of TAR 30 and I think that was the only time that season. That was also what felt like the one time we randomly learned about the dynamics between the teams too so it was pretty weird. Anyway, it's just the new age of TAR editing, I guess.
That, or nothing really standoutish happens. Usually, the only times we've seen airport scenes in the new age of TAR is when teams were at risk of missing or making a flight (Nicole & Victor) or some ticket counter drama occurring (Nicky & Kim vs. Tim & Marie).
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:33:06 PM
Don't know if it just a coincidence, but that RB is my RB of the leg in Trinidad & Tobago in one of my games.  :cheer:

Welll. ...CBS does read here!  :funny:
Offline ianthebalance

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 PM »
Considering a lot of this route came from a wishlist of mine made before 32 was filmed, youre welcome lol

Offline Jro

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:28:27 PM
Quote from: Jro on Yesterday at 09:12:40 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 09:05:22 PM
The first ten-fifteen minutes certainly felt rushed. Not sure if we ever got a full intro for Hung & Chee? No airport scenes, either. The Roadblock benefitted from being as fleshed out as it was and I'm glad, based on the episode, that goat racing wasn't a standalone task. I'm very glad TAR is back, but perhaps the premiere should've been 90 minutes.

Per the airport scenes, I feel like those have been few and far between in recent seasons in general. Back in the earlier seasons when teams had to search for their own flights, buy their own tickets, etc., there was more to show. Now that, if I remember correctly, everything is already reserved for them for the most part, it kinda takes that out. I could be drawing a blank (I probably am because I feel like there was an episode or two last season) but the last time I remember teams having to find their own flights and buy their own tickets (or at least that being shown) was final 4 of TAR 30 and I think that was the only time that season. That was also what felt like the one time we randomly learned about the dynamics between the teams too so it was pretty weird. Anyway, it's just the new age of TAR editing, I guess.
That, or nothing really standoutish happens. Usually, the only times we've seen airport scenes in the new age of TAR is when teams were at risk of missing or making a flight (Nicole & Victor) or some ticket counter drama occurring (Nicky & Kim vs. Tim & Marie).

Ah, yes, lost passports, missed flights and the sort. Those are pretty much our only airport scenes these days.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:38:29 PM »
AWESOME JOB RACHEL!!  :luvya:

 :tu from ALL OF US!!
Offline RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:44:09 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:29:30 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:33:06 PM
Don't know if it just a coincidence, but that RB is my RB of the leg in Trinidad & Tobago in one of my games.  :cheer:

Welll. ...CBS does read here!  :funny:
I remember putting a firefighting task under the wishlist way before TAR27 even happened. Sometimes I think the task producers go here just to steal some ideas. :lol:
Offline theschnauzers

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 PM »
It occurred to me that the Yield might have elements of the old and lamented Fast Forward. Each team will get once chance to Yield another team during the Race. This Yield would remain available as long as theres a team remaining that hasnt used it. How long a team will be yielded I have no idea, but this will bring back an element that has been missing since the FF disappeared from aTAR.

It was a good opening leg. They were very careful not to use the words pit stop so it was clear that there wasnt going to be one, and be a KOR leg.
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM »
I enjoyed the episode for sure! But I also agree with some other people here that it also felt very rushed from an editing standpoint at times. Will have to re-watch it to notice anything I missed the first time around.

I think having it be 90-minutes or even 2-hours long (like originally planned) would have immensely improved the editing on this premiere. But I guess CBS showing a rerun of S.W.A.T. immediately after was more important to them?
Offline Malcooolm

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 10:02:23 PM
It occurred to me that the Yield might have elements of the old and lamented Fast Forward. Each team will get once chance to Yield another team during the Race. This Yield would remain available as long as theres a team remaining that hasnt used it. How long a team will be yielded I have no idea, but this will bring back an element that has been missing since the FF disappeared from aTAR.

It was a good opening leg. They were very careful not to use the words pit stop so it was clear that there wasnt going to be one, and be a KOR leg.
TAR5 had a Yield on every leg and I liked that so it would be cool to see that back!
Offline Jro

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM
I enjoyed the episode for sure! But I also agree with some other people here that it also felt very rushed from an editing standpoint at times. Will have to re-watch it to notice anything I missed the first time around.

I think having it be 90-minutes or even 2-hours long (like originally planned) would have immensely improved the editing on this premiere. But I guess CBS showing a rerun of S.W.A.T. immediately after was more important to them?

A little over a year's worth of miscellaneous programming since TAR 31 was more important to them lol
Online NELs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:19:09 AM »
First of all, did they hire Allan Wu to write the on-screen descriptions for the tasks. :funny:

Overall, other than the rushed first segment, I really enjoyed this premiere. It was fun, hectic, and culturally relevant.

Thoughts on the tasks:

Carnival Task: This was a fun task, and I liked how there were departure times depending on when you got the clue. Reminded me of an old-school TAR premiere where there was one every first leg.

Fish Task: Enjoyable, quick task that got teams confused for not paying attention.

RoadBlock: Another fun task where some teams struggled. (Now I have that song stuck in my head :funny: )

Goat Racing: Quick task, but a great one to have by the Pit Stop.

Very surprised to see first leg Keep-on-Racing with last team eliminated.

Gonna say, I really like every team so far, I can say this is going to be an enjoyable cast.

Rating: 4/5
Offline TheRabbi

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:30:03 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM
I enjoyed the episode for sure! But I also agree with some other people here that it also felt very rushed from an editing standpoint at times. Will have to re-watch it to notice anything I missed the first time around.

I think having it be 90-minutes or even 2-hours long (like originally planned) would have immensely improved the editing on this premiere. But I guess CBS showing a rerun of S.W.A.T. immediately after was more important to them?

The 2 hour premiere would have been the first 2 episodes back to back. This episode was never going to be longer than an hour. The only extended episode we've gotten in the last....10 years? is the premiere with the blind date gimmick.
Offline Nyoman_SB1

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:02:05 AM »
I loved the premiere. About the "rushed" comments, nothing's new. It's been like that since the past seasons unless we have 90 minutes premiere. The fish task and the RB were the highlight of this episode. I like all the teams so far, so sad seeing Nathan & Cody eliminated, especially in a KOR leg :(  Preview for the next episodes looks good to me, can't wait to see what will happen.
Online ZBC Company

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:36:44 AM »
I got to say this is one of my favorite preimeir in the 30s season. However, I missed them taking cars to airports.
Offline docol

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:02:32 AM »
ohhh gosh....im glad i heard the word "yield" right back in 2018....so glad it's back!
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:08:27 AM »
Good premiere. However, the editing, like most of you have said, feels rushed. This should have been a 90-minute premiere.

I missed going to the beach, seeing Trinidad and Tobago... Love tropical 1st legs, it reminded me of S.22 & S.25 with a last three teams battle. I would have loved it if it was neck & neck where the last three started with the goats at the same time.

Love the cultural tidbits of information on the culture of Trinidad and Tobago; the Carnival, Steel Pan, Goat Racing, of course the beaches, it the Caribbean! You learn something new everyday.

KOR with an elimination, kind off unfair, but interesting twist.

I don't like the cast introductions, it wasn't as proper as compared to earlier seasons.
They should have started with the usual way,
I don't like the introduce 3 teams first then another 2 midway in episode. Get it all at the beginning.
"The eleven teams are Michelle & Victoria, Sisters from Lafeyette, Louisiana *cue bio* DeAngelo & Gary, Former NFL Players from... and so on and so on.

No airport scenes, transpo drama, self driving to the airport.

8/10

Offline claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:17:35 AM »
Watch this premiere after less than 16 months since season 31 finale. Good leg and a tough boot with a first KOR elimination. Airport scenes and routes have skipped as they straight from one location to new location.
Offline TheBayAreaGuy

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:24:10 AM »
LOL at the show not acknowleding anything that happened before Season 14.

Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 08:01:05 PM
"This season, TAR hits ONE. MILLION. MILES." :martini:
Along the way, more than 300 teams have experienced:
The extreme! "This is amazing!" -Tiffany from season 27
The exotic! Tyler's shock face from season 28
And the unforgettable! Right in the kisser, show that knight who's boss!
Relationships have been pushed to their limits. My favorite Rachel racer's most incredible quote :funny:
Some dreams came true. Congrats Lucas & Brittany and Kisha & Jen again!
While others were shattered. Luke :2hearts: and my least favorite Rachel during that open ballot U-Turn
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:45:04 PM »
Don't like how CBS treats this show lack crap - lack of promotion, 1 hour premiere, terrible editing and intros all over the place.

Mortified that I put Cody/Nathan in 2nd for my predictions from 2 years ago. :lol: :lol:
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #96 on: Today at 04:37:52 PM »
I have to say that I loved the premiere. The night-time carnival in Trinidad and the steel-drum task, the flights and overnight rest, the tasks in Tobago and the natural beauty of it, the goats - it was fabulous. I do agree that the editing would have benefited from a 90-minute premiere, but I felt they handled the introductions rather well with the time they had, and actually enjoyed the pace of the edit overall, with only a few minor moments of 'would have liked longer on that'. The cast is wonderful and I'm excited for what is to come!
Offline LandonM170

Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #97 on: Today at 05:54:58 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 10:02:23 PM
It occurred to me that the Yield might have elements of the old and lamented Fast Forward. Each team will get once chance to Yield another team during the Race. This Yield would remain available as long as theres a team remaining that hasnt used it. How long a team will be yielded I have no idea, but this will bring back an element that has been missing since the FF disappeared from aTAR.

It was a good opening leg. They were very careful not to use the words pit stop so it was clear that there wasnt going to be one, and be a KOR leg.
This made be just me however do you guys count the KOR legs from S18-present to be two legs or one? I am not sure however I am pretty sure that in S18 they stopped the Double Length leg and replaced it with the No-Rest leg. (Double Length leg), "You are the x team to arrive... however this leg isn't over, here is your next clue." (No-Rest leg), "You are team number x (cuts too what prize they won, if there was a prize) however the next leg of the race starts right now... your still racing, here is your next clue."
