First of all, did they hire Allan Wu to write the on-screen descriptions for the tasks.Overall, other than the rushed first segment, I really enjoyed this premiere. It was fun, hectic, and culturally relevant.Carnival Task: This was a fun task, and I liked how there were departure times depending on when you got the clue. Reminded me of an old-school TAR premiere where there was one every first leg.Fish Task: Enjoyable, quick task that got teams confused for not paying attention.RoadBlock: Another fun task where some teams struggled. (Now I have that song stuck in my headGoat Racing: Quick task, but a great one to have by the Pit Stop.Very surprised to see first leg Keep-on-Racing with last team eliminated.Gonna say, I really like every team so far, I can say this is going to be an enjoyable cast.Rating: 4/5