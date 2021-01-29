« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*  (Read 12036 times)

1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #125 on: January 29, 2021, 09:45:35 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 29, 2021, 09:00:49 PM


Best I can do. Little more brightness, more contrast; but every time I try to zoom, the cap is less clear

I see:

Aleisha (front left) & Chris (back left)
Asheligh (front left) & Amanda (her face is not really seen, probably hiding back left like Chris, she is person wearing a cup behind Ashleigh, I guess.)
Dolor (front right) & Holly (back right)
Skye Blue (front right)

And now there is obviously Jake. But I am not sure which one of three guys at right he is . Are the other 2 guys model twins (who are highly speculated to be first team eliminated) or are they just someone from production? It would make sense that Jack is the one behind Skye Blue (sitting next to Holly) based on the sitting pattern of previous three teams - one team member at front and the other one at back.
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51927
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #126 on: January 29, 2021, 09:53:31 PM »
:tu Alen, that's great!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #127 on: January 29, 2021, 10:07:27 PM »
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743



Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.

It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #128 on: January 29, 2021, 10:09:27 PM »
If in fact these are our top 10 teams (which there's a very good chacne there are), really the underdog teams were slaughtered. Sefa and Jessica are really the only underdog team remaining.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #129 on: January 29, 2021, 10:21:36 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on January 29, 2021, 10:07:27 PM
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743



Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.

It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him

Chris is in the back for sure.

It is blonde woman sitting next to Ashleigh. Amanda is not blonde and that woman really looks like Aleisha. Also Holly and Dolor are sitting behind each other so these two teams can sit like that as well. I think it is pattern.

Honestly it doesn't even matter who is sitting where because we know that both Amanda & Ashleigh and Chris & Aleisha are at this air ballon based on Ashleigh and Chris being identified there.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #130 on: January 29, 2021, 10:26:21 PM »
I don't think she's blodne, I think it is just the sunlight hitting her head. But yeah, you're right it doesn't matter.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #131 on: January 31, 2021, 06:43:41 AM »
This is what I am speculating based on the sightings, promos and info we have:

1st leg - Alex & Jack eliminated
2nd leg - NEL leg, Super Sikhs won and marked Holly & Dolor as salvage team
3rd leg - Jude & Shannon most likely eliminated based on report of them being last during task at that leg


Then there are some legs between which end up with elimination of Jobelle & Rani, Shane & Deb and Mallan & Tina in unknown order. Maybe someone can clarify order of their elimination by analyzing promos featuring them? Like in what leg they were last seen in the promo...


Darwin leg (LEG 8?) - Sefa & Jessica eliminated at 9th place.

Next leg in Alice Springs - we are speculating is T-junction based on the promos. We already identified 2 megateams who were competing and based on the fact that we already know F5 and Holly & Dolor were seen in next leg - either Dancing exes or Cousins were eliminated at 8th, unless T-junction leg was NEL.

7th-6th place - Holly & Dollor, one of Dancing exes or Cousins (maybe both if T-junction leg was NEL).

5th place - Skye Blue & Jake
4th place - Aleisha & Chris

F3 - Amanda & Asheligh, Super Sikhs, Cowboys

I am expecting LOT OF NELS after Darwin/Alice Spring leg. Keep in mind Tasmania's legs were last minute additions so they had to add some NELS and replan the route.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #132 on: January 31, 2021, 06:49:26 AM »
Also I honestly think this T-junction end up with NEL or there was some kind of twist to save team who was voted out by other teams. Australian Survivor was doing this kind of "fake" twists all the time... It would be just too controversial eliminating strong team in TAR because of decision of other teams, imo.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #133 on: January 31, 2021, 12:50:00 PM »
Im pretty sure thats the twin models in the hot air balloon so my guess is the first leg is keep on racing, followed by a non elimination and Jude and Shannon going home first
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #134 on: January 31, 2021, 01:17:10 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on January 31, 2021, 12:50:00 PM
Im pretty sure thats the twin models in the hot air balloon so my guess is the first leg is keep on racing, followed by a non elimination and Jude and Shannon going home first

We will find out tomorrow, I guess.

First two legs being KOR/NELs is pretty unusual but I believe it happened in international TARs before.

To be fair, arguably most fit and athletic team in the cast being first team eliminated does not make sense... But I really hope twin models will be eliminated tomorrow, because my god if they survive this would be literally the most predictable boot order ever with all underdogs teams dropping back to back .... to back from the beggining.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #135 on: January 31, 2021, 01:42:36 PM »
Im pretty sure the premiere is tonight actually.

Although if thats leg 9 and theres ten teams and a team goes home the first leg than regardless there will two legs in a row without anybody going home.

We shall see though lol
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3068
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #136 on: January 31, 2021, 01:48:25 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on January 31, 2021, 01:42:36 PM
Im pretty sure the premiere is tonight actually.

Although if thats leg 9 and theres ten teams and a team goes home the first leg than regardless there will two legs in a row without anybody going home.

We shall see though lol

It's quarter to 7 am in Sydney now, so it'll be late at night in EST time when it comes on.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3087
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #137 on: January 31, 2021, 05:06:28 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 31, 2021, 06:43:41 AM
This is what I am speculating based on the sightings, promos and info we have:

1st leg - Alex & Jack eliminated
2nd leg - NEL leg, Super Sikhs won and marked Holly & Dolor as salvage team
3rd leg - Jude & Shannon most likely eliminated based on report of them being last during task at that leg


Then there are some legs between which end up with elimination of Jobelle & Rani, Shane & Deb and Mallan & Tina in unknown order. Maybe someone can clarify order of their elimination by analyzing promos featuring them? Like in what leg they were last seen in the promo...


Darwin leg (LEG 8?) - Sefa & Jessica eliminated at 9th place.

Next leg in Alice Springs - we are speculating is T-junction based on the promos. We already identified 2 megateams who were competing and based on the fact that we already know F5 and Holly & Dolor were seen in next leg - either Dancing exes or Cousins were eliminated at 8th, unless T-junction leg was NEL.

7th-6th place - Holly & Dollor, one of Dancing exes or Cousins (maybe both if T-junction leg was NEL).

5th place - Skye Blue & Jake
4th place - Aleisha & Chris

F3 - Amanda & Asheligh, Super Sikhs, Cowboys

I am expecting LOT OF NELS after Darwin/Alice Spring leg. Keep in mind Tasmania's legs were last minute additions so they had to add some NELS and replan the route.

Based on your post, I'm guessing the order is
Alex/Jack
Jude/Shannon
Shane/Deb
Jobelle/Rani
Malaan/Tina
Sefa/Jessica
Des/Katherine
Holly/Dolor
Jordan/Violeta
Skye/Jake
Chris/Aleisha
Final 3: Amanda/Ashleigh, Anurag/Jasikrat, Brendan/Jackson

3 bolded are unsure but they resurfaced on social media around the endgame. I believe Jordan and Violeta made it farther.

Des was definitely active by the time the first promo came out and he was identified so I put him at 8th.

I'm pretty sure anyone currently in 7th or higher made it to Tasmania!
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #138 on: January 31, 2021, 07:24:54 PM »
Not sure why you have Alex and Jack as the first boots but other than that looks right.

Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #139 on: January 31, 2021, 07:28:11 PM »
Jude and Shannon I think are first boots.

Next three (not sure the order) are Malaan/Tina, Deb/Shane, and the father and daughter.

The final 3 are the Sikhs, Cowboys, and Ashleigh/Amanda.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3068
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #140 on: January 31, 2021, 07:33:45 PM »
Of course the un-physically fit teams go first :(
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #141 on: January 31, 2021, 07:37:07 PM »
Yeah, with the sighting of what I think is the twins in the hot air balloon shot, it's really a bloodbath of the "underdog" teams sadly. Although I am happy it seems the models probably aren't the first boot it's also not that exciting seeing all the underdog teams go out early.

Sefa and Jessica are really the only non-underdog team to make top 10. I guess possibly Amanda and Ashleigh? Although I'd probably put them and Malaan/Tina in kind of a second tier of underdogs.

Jude/Shannon are about as underdog as you get. The parents and the mother/daughter are also pretty big underdogs.
Logged

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2149
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #142 on: January 31, 2021, 08:31:58 PM »
I don't really agree with all these assumptions about the boot order. We have 20+ potential legs, with supposedly a multitude of NELs dispersed in between. There's plenty of opportunities for teams to slip through the cracks as we have very few confirmed sightings. Not seen doesn't mean eliminated, particularly when we can't even confirm the route order or number of legs.

Also not seeing the twins at all in the balloon shot, can you circle which two racers you think they are?
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #143 on: January 31, 2021, 09:01:24 PM »
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kX2fq_br1gcYzb5u-iSny4WSB89A2zfG/view?usp=sharing

here's a link to the photo with who I think is the twins circled
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 01:04:13 AM »
I have seen some of you saying that leg 1 could be a KOR, and I would love to see it because Net10 Amazing Race has not had an KOR so this would be something fun to see because probably most of the teams have only seen S4, and there would be a shock to the teams. However, I don't think this season is going to have KOR legs because I feel like that would have been one of the twists that they announce, and how would this work with the First Class Pass?
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 04:02:13 AM »
I'm pretty sure the Sikhs are winning.

Great edit with unnecessary content this first episode.

Amanda and Ashleigh are being edited as ditz.

The cowboys weren't shown any photos/not a ton of personal content
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 44
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 04:12:54 AM »
This is really confusing.

I wonder if the twins quit and the cousins are allowed to come back.

I still think that's the twins in the hot air balloon though
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:31:28 AM »
I did not watch last episode yet.

But I am just really confused... Are they bringing back already eliminated team of Dwes & Katherine to replace model twins and run LEG 3 like nothing happened while poor moms will be racing with sabotage disatvantage that leg? How is that fair?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 