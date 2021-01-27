« previous next »
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 03:47:58 AM
Crap, yeah probably than.

Unless they got those descriptions mixed up. Not sure how often/if that ever happens?
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 27, 2021, 06:53:36 PM
WoW!!

AND THIS: T-Junction is a real game changer!

Only in the sense that it's literally "screw this, we're doing Survivor for an episode".
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 AM
There was moment of Beards/Cousins/Cowboys/Dancers hugging in one of the promos so I am assuming it was from T-Junction and based on numbers of teams it happened in F8. The other team would be then AMANDA & ASH/CHRIS & ALEISHA/SKYE BLUE & JACK and one unkown team who would be voted out and placed 8th if this team lost. Which is very possible because the team from the promo was hugging and celebrating... 

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 12:39:51 PM
Honestly, with there being an estimated 21-24 legs, it's possible that the first episode ends with a "you're still racing/double length leg." Followed by it being non-elimination the next episode.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:22:54 PM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

Do we know where they are at 2:06?

Hot air balloon in what looks like a desert climate.

I'm trying to possibly make out the teams on the hot air balloon
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 PM
It's Alice Springs.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:44:36 PM
Oh, so if we find out who it is in the hot air balloon we could find out some of the people who make it that far.

The only one I can make out for sure is Dolor.

Are the two females on the far left Ashleigh and Amanda do you think?

You can improve the video quality btw, which makes it easier to see
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:58:35 PM
The hot air balloon looks like it has Amanda and Ashleigh in the front left.

On the right side, it looks like the back has some dark haired male or female and the twin models next to them.

In front of them is Dolor (I assume Holly must be next to him off-camera) and next to him is Skye-Blue and Jake.

That's what it looks like to me anyway
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #108 on: Today at 03:15:30 AM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Yesterday at 10:58:35 PM
The hot air balloon looks like it has Amanda and Ashleigh in the front left.

On the right side, it looks like the back has some dark haired male or female and the twin models next to them.

In front of them is Dolor (I assume Holly must be next to him off-camera) and next to him is Skye-Blue and Jake.

That's what it looks like to me anyway

There is another shoot of air ballon in 0:15. https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1351635546397761537

I see Amanda & Ashleigh, Holly & Dolor, Skye Blue & Jake and Ashley from Ashley & Chris, so 4 teams. In the shoot right next to it in that promo you can see another different 4 teams hugging. So my guess is this is our F8 and these shoots are from T-junction.





Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #109 on: Today at 03:40:30 AM
If theyre down to only 8 teams on Alice springs (rumored leg 9 of 24), this is going to be a LONG last half to the race. Unless theres actually five teams on the hot air balloon so we have 10 teams at that time.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #110 on: Today at 03:53:18 AM
The Sikh guys arent in either grouping of four though and we know they make it that far.

So either:

1. They won the previous leg and was non-elimination (though I dont know how salvage would work in this case)

2. Theres five teams per grouping so 10 racers at this point

3. Theres 3 groupings of 4, so 12 racers at this point
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #111 on: Today at 04:12:02 AM
There has been a HUGE amount of great detecting going on in the ROUTE thread.

If you haven't yet read it you may want to take a look.

With that detecting has come some great team speculation placements which I am going to move here.

If anything looks out of sync go check out the route thread!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #112 on: Today at 07:20:56 AM
Do we have all this about Port Lincoln? At 4:48+

https://audioboom.com/posts/7784901-beau-ryan-the-amazing-race-australia
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #113 on: Today at 12:12:39 PM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

At 2:05 are the other four or five teams on the hot air balloon. Anybody with good eyes able to make them out?
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #114 on: Today at 05:44:17 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 12:12:39 PM
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2594882827468636

At 2:05 are the other four or five teams on the hot air balloon. Anybody with good eyes able to make them out?

I see beards and cowboys in first air baloon in the promo.

2nd air baloon in the promo is better view of already identified teams - Amanda & Ashleigh, Holly & Dolor, Skye Blue & Jake and Ashley & Chris.


It's most likely T-junction. Alice Springs is too early for them to eliminate 8th place team imo so I am speculating this is F10 and the shot of 4 teams hugging is after they survived this twist after eliminating one other unknown team.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #115 on: Today at 06:00:58 PM
I speculated that but if the bears are on that team than that doesn't make sense as they can't eliminate them. So possibly the beards are just out of site during them hugging?

I guess I'm confused where you're seeing Chris and Aleisha in the promo though?

What I see is that on the right side of the hot air balloon in the back are (from left to right): Holly and the twin models

In the front right side of the balloon I see (left to right): Dolor, Skye Blue, and Jake


On the left side in the front I see what I think is Ashleigh and Amanda

In the back of the left side I can't make out who it is but I'm pretty certain there's somebody there as one of the proms show people waving from the back left side. I think they may be lying down in that one promo as I can vaguely make out two heads moving
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #116 on: Today at 06:55:43 PM
So I could be very wrong but I think it is:

Team A: Alex and Jack, Amanda and Asheigh, Holly and Dolor, Skye-Blue and Jake, mystery fifth team?

Team B: Brendon and Jackson, Dwes and Katherine, Jaskirat and Anurag, Jordan and Violeta, Sefa and Jessica

Unknown (one of these are on team A): Chris and Aleisha, Jobelle and Rani, Jude and Shannon, Malaan and Tina, Shane and Deb


It looks like Jude and Shannon are probably the first boots at this point. Whoever the last team is on team A you can see a white (or possibly Asian I guess) hand waving so it can't be Malaan and tina.

Reply #117 on: Today at 07:08:10 PM
I asked ALen to get us a better one but for now:
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #118 on: Today at 07:23:01 PM
Thanks for this. Could you see if you could also get a better quality photo of the other hot air balloon one? (The one we think the cowboys, Sikhs, etc. are in).
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #119 on: Today at 07:30:52 PM
Guessing we have 16 legs. 24 is too much

16 legs means we have to eliminate 11 teams in 15 legs for a final 3. 4 non-elims.

Final 8 seems pretty clear more or less.



Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #120 on: Today at 08:12:47 PM
(1) It's an Australian reality show and usual rules do not apply.

(2) It was filmed during Covid Times when they were struggling to make new content and usual rules do not apply.

(3) These producers have already established they don't particularly care for many of the standard elements of the TAR format.

(4) We have evidence of at least 20 legs.

(5) It's an Australian reality show and usual rules do not apply.
Reply #121 on: Today at 08:20:59 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 07:23:01 PM
Thanks for this. Could you see if you could also get a better quality photo of the other hot air balloon one? (The one we think the cowboys, Sikhs, etc. are in).

DO you mean this one?  https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1351635546397761537

If its another post the link and the approx time and I'll try. Couldn't get a very clear one.

Remember too that Alenaveda has already screencapped several of the promos for us:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36532.0.html
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #122 on: Today at 09:00:49 PM


Best I can do. Little more brightness, more contrast; but every time I try to zoom, the cap is less clear
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #123 on: Today at 09:03:42 PM
Thanks for doing this!

Yeah, I think it's Amanda and Ashleigh on the front left of the car.

In the back right (in left to right order): Holly and the model twins

In the front right I think it is Dolor, Skye Blue, and Jake


Not sure who is in the back left yet
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #124 on: Today at 09:45:35 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 09:00:49 PM


Best I can do. Little more brightness, more contrast; but every time I try to zoom, the cap is less clear

I see:

Aleisha (front left) & Chris (back left)
Asheligh (front left) & Amanda (her face is not really seen, probably hiding back left like Chris, she is person wearing a cup behind Ashleigh, I guess.)
Dolor (front right) & Holly (back right)
Skye Blue (front right)

And now there is obviously Jake. But I am not sure which one of three guys at right he is . Are the other 2 guys model twins (who are highly speculated to be first team eliminated) or are they just someone from production? It would make sense that Jack is the one behind Skye Blue (sitting next to Holly) based on the sitting pattern of previous three teams - one team member at front and the other one at back.
