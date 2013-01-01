I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:



https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743







Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.



It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him



Chris is in the back for sure.It is blonde woman sitting next to Ashleigh. Amanda is not blonde and that woman really looks like Aleisha. Also Holly and Dolor are sitting behind each other so these two teams can sit like that as well. I think it is pattern.Honestly it doesn't even matter who is sitting where because we know that both Amanda & Ashleigh and Chris & Aleisha are at this air ballon based on Ashleigh and Chris being identified there.