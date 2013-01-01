« previous next »
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:53:31 PM
:tu Alen, that's great!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #126 on: Today at 10:07:27 PM
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743



Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.

It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #127 on: Today at 10:09:27 PM
If in fact these are our top 10 teams (which there's a very good chacne there are), really the underdog teams were slaughtered. Sefa and Jessica are really the only underdog team remaining.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #128 on: Today at 10:21:36 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 10:07:27 PM
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743



Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.

It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him

Chris is in the back for sure.

It is blonde woman sitting next to Ashleigh. Amanda is not blonde and that woman really looks like Aleisha. Also Holly and Dolor are sitting behind each other so these two teams can sit like that as well. I think it is pattern.

Honestly it doesn't even matter who is sitting where because we know that both Amanda & Ashleigh and Chris & Aleisha are at this air ballon based on Ashleigh and Chris being identified there.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
Reply #129 on: Today at 10:26:21 PM
I don't think she's blodne, I think it is just the sunlight hitting her head. But yeah, you're right it doesn't matter.
