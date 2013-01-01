Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 33 queries.