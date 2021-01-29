This is what I am speculating based on the sightings, promos and info we have:



1st leg - Alex & Jack eliminated

2nd leg - NEL leg, Super Sikhs won and marked Holly & Dolor as salvage team

3rd leg - Jude & Shannon most likely eliminated based on report of them being last during task at that leg





Then there are some legs between which end up with elimination of Jobelle & Rani, Shane & Deb and Mallan & Tina in unknown order. Maybe someone can clarify order of their elimination by analyzing promos featuring them? Like in what leg they were last seen in the promo...





Darwin leg (LEG 8?) - Sefa & Jessica eliminated at 9th place.



Next leg in Alice Springs - we are speculating is T-junction based on the promos. We already identified 2 megateams who were competing and based on the fact that we already know F5 and Holly & Dolor were seen in next leg - either Dancing exes or Cousins were eliminated at 8th, unless T-junction leg was NEL.



7th-6th place - Holly & Dollor, one of Dancing exes or Cousins (maybe both if T-junction leg was NEL).



5th place - Skye Blue & Jake

4th place - Aleisha & Chris



F3 - Amanda & Asheligh, Super Sikhs, Cowboys



I am expecting LOT OF NELS after Darwin/Alice Spring leg. Keep in mind Tasmania's legs were last minute additions so they had to add some NELS and replan the route.