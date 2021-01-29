« previous next »
Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*

Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 09:45:35 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on January 29, 2021, 09:00:49 PM


Best I can do. Little more brightness, more contrast; but every time I try to zoom, the cap is less clear

I see:

Aleisha (front left) & Chris (back left)
Asheligh (front left) & Amanda (her face is not really seen, probably hiding back left like Chris, she is person wearing a cup behind Ashleigh, I guess.)
Dolor (front right) & Holly (back right)
Skye Blue (front right)

And now there is obviously Jake. But I am not sure which one of three guys at right he is . Are the other 2 guys model twins (who are highly speculated to be first team eliminated) or are they just someone from production? It would make sense that Jack is the one behind Skye Blue (sitting next to Holly) based on the sitting pattern of previous three teams - one team member at front and the other one at back.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 09:53:31 PM
:tu Alen, that's great!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 10:07:27 PM
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743



Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.

It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 10:09:27 PM
If in fact these are our top 10 teams (which there's a very good chacne there are), really the underdog teams were slaughtered. Sefa and Jessica are really the only underdog team remaining.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 10:21:36 PM
Quote from: Gabby54 on January 29, 2021, 10:07:27 PM
I really think that's Amanda/Ashleigh in the front and not Aleisha. They have the exact same hair and outfit at 0:32 in this promo:

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/795015301048743



Also, I would think they'd be sitting next to one another, not behind each other.

It's very possible that's Chris in the back left though and therefore Aleisha is next to him

Chris is in the back for sure.

It is blonde woman sitting next to Ashleigh. Amanda is not blonde and that woman really looks like Aleisha. Also Holly and Dolor are sitting behind each other so these two teams can sit like that as well. I think it is pattern.

Honestly it doesn't even matter who is sitting where because we know that both Amanda & Ashleigh and Chris & Aleisha are at this air ballon based on Ashleigh and Chris being identified there.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
January 29, 2021, 10:26:21 PM
I don't think she's blodne, I think it is just the sunlight hitting her head. But yeah, you're right it doesn't matter.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:43:41 AM »
This is what I am speculating based on the sightings, promos and info we have:

1st leg - Alex & Jack eliminated
2nd leg - NEL leg, Super Sikhs won and marked Holly & Dolor as salvage team
3rd leg - Jude & Shannon most likely eliminated based on report of them being last during task at that leg


Then there are some legs between which end up with elimination of Jobelle & Rani, Shane & Deb and Mallan & Tina in unknown order. Maybe someone can clarify order of their elimination by analyzing promos featuring them? Like in what leg they were last seen in the promo...


Darwin leg (LEG 8?) - Sefa & Jessica eliminated at 9th place.

Next leg in Alice Springs - we are speculating is T-junction based on the promos. We already identified 2 megateams who were competing and based on the fact that we already know F5 and Holly & Dolor were seen in next leg - either Dancing exes or Cousins were eliminated at 8th, unless T-junction leg was NEL.

7th-6th place - Holly & Dollor, one of Dancing exes or Cousins (maybe both if T-junction leg was NEL).

5th place - Skye Blue & Jake
4th place - Aleisha & Chris

F3 - Amanda & Asheligh, Super Sikhs, Cowboys

I am expecting LOT OF NELS after Darwin/Alice Spring leg. Keep in mind Tasmania's legs were last minute additions so they had to add some NELS and replan the route.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:49:26 AM »
Also I honestly think this T-junction end up with NEL or there was some kind of twist to save team who was voted out by other teams. Australian Survivor was doing this kind of "fake" twists all the time... It would be just too controversial eliminating strong team in TAR because of decision of other teams, imo.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:50:00 PM »
Im pretty sure thats the twin models in the hot air balloon so my guess is the first leg is keep on racing, followed by a non elimination and Jude and Shannon going home first
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:17:10 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 12:50:00 PM
Im pretty sure thats the twin models in the hot air balloon so my guess is the first leg is keep on racing, followed by a non elimination and Jude and Shannon going home first

We will find out tomorrow, I guess.

First two legs being KOR/NELs is pretty unusual but I believe it happened in international TARs before.

To be fair, arguably most fit and athletic team in the cast being first team eliminated does not make sense... But I really hope twin models will be eliminated tomorrow, because my god if they survive this would be literally the most predictable boot order ever with all underdogs teams dropping back to back .... to back from the beggining.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:42:36 PM »
Im pretty sure the premiere is tonight actually.

Although if thats leg 9 and theres ten teams and a team goes home the first leg than regardless there will two legs in a row without anybody going home.

We shall see though lol
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:48:25 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on Today at 01:42:36 PM
Im pretty sure the premiere is tonight actually.

Although if thats leg 9 and theres ten teams and a team goes home the first leg than regardless there will two legs in a row without anybody going home.

We shall see though lol

It's quarter to 7 am in Sydney now, so it'll be late at night in EST time when it comes on.
