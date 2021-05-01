Quote from: ianthebalance on May 11, 2021, 06:05:22 PM If there was any chance of Israel for 33 I feel like it’s gone

I mean I am not a part of production however I mean I feel like right now it is 100% off with the protests and everything going on with Israel and Palestine.



I think the question at this point on if they could film late this year is the rich countries in East Asia and Oceania that have stomped out COVID with really strict travel restrictions. Europe and some South American countries at this point will probably be fine by then bc of vaccinations but AUS/NZ/East Asia aren’t vaccinating as fast bc they don’t need to. They’re not gonna do it without them IMO.



Israel has rarely, if ever been on the table for U.S. TAR due to political conflict. It's part of why they haven't been back to Egypt since 2003.Oceania (chiefly AUS and NZ) aren't expected to open their borders until mid-2022 at the earliest (as per news yesterday). Despite high vaccination rates in some SA countries, they still have higher-than-normal cases. 60% of Japan doesn't even want the Olympics around because of how far behind they are with vaccinations.Realistically, this year is not good for a show about international travel. As much as we want the race, keep in mind that showing a program like the race on TV during a time when people are apprehensive to travel means a humongous risk of plummeting ratings-- the type of ratings that kept the show in the danger zone of cancellation for its first five seasons (after 9/11). People can be eager-- that's why people are here-- but be realistic. Jumping the gun is probably worse for the show than waiting for the right time.Hell, even if they film it and keep it in reserve, then they make the ardent fans unhappy. Remember last season when they left it waiting for more than a year and a half? The people who actually follow the show in the off-season were hyper-critical...only to be outwardly vocal about how much they disliked the season when it actually did air.