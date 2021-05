With politically inspired vaccine hesitancy, it’s going to be hard for the US to reach herd immunity. Private actors in the US have begun to offer incentives to get people to be vaccinated completely. That’s one reason why the USCDC latest guidance for fully vaccinated people still require masks indoors and outdoors if you’re in a group situation with those not in your household. The variants remain an issue, although the issue is with certain variants, not all of them.