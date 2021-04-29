Quote from: cerealking on April 29, 2021, 12:09:45 PM Singapore is the furthest along on of the high income Asian countries and they've already said they're going to allow vaccinated travelers from certain countries once their caseloads get low enough. It's been a while since they've been their and it has a big airport.



I think we will be waiting a very long time until the US caseload is regarded as low enough. What people in the US currently regard as low most other areas (except maybe the UK or Brazil) see us extremely high still.



The US was one of the countries specifically mentioned as ones theyre going to allow due to high vaccination rates. The US is at about 55% of adults with a first dose and places like Israels cases fell through the floor at about 60%. It should be the second big country to hit herd immunity after the UK.