This is what has confused me for a very long time; in every single official statement from the media, it was always said that THREE episodes had been filmed before production was suspended. So three episodes = three legs? The weird part is that we only have sightings from the first two legs and none from the third. The other weird part is that would mean they did THREE legs all in the United Kingdom, which is more than they've ever done in one location before I think, which would be kind of crazy. So it's just hard to believe.



So if we're to believe the 'three episodes' statement from the media, this is the schedule:



Leg 1: United States of America → London, England, United Kingdom

Leg 2: London, England, United Kingdom → Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Leg 3: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

---SUSPENDED---

Intended leg 4: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom → Unconfirmed City, Sweden (Only production flew out there, not contestants)



...OR...



A theory I have is that they actually didn't complete three legs; they only completed two but got suspended in the MIDDLE of leg three... and by middle, I mean start of leg three. Basically, I could see all the teams departing the leg 2 Pit Stop in Glasgow and starting leg 3 by heading to the airport to catch a flight to Sweden. But before they flew over there is when CBS made the decision to suspend the season. So all the teams were literally all just waiting around the airport for the start of their leg 3 flight to Sweden when the suspension news came in. So maybe the reason all the media reports keep saying three episodes is because it's because they had only barely just started filming episode three.



So in that case the schedule would be:



Leg 1: United States of America → London, England, United Kingdom

Leg 2: London, England, United Kingdom → Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

---SUSPENDED---

Leg 3: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom → Unconfirmed City, Sweden (Only production flew out there, not contestants; suspended after teams departed from Pit Stop to start leg 3, but before teams flew out to Sweden)



Personally I'd rather my first 'schedule' be right since it's an extra full episode, but I just realistically cannot see how they filmed a whole three episodes in the United Kingdom and plus how we had no sightings at all from that supposed third leg in Glasgow? I don't know, unless I'm missing something or someone else knows something I don't. Otherwise, these are just my thoughts/opinions.



Does anyone else have any thoughts/opinions on this?