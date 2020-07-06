Hypothetically speaking if they get to film over the Summer, I wonder how much they'll have to change up the tasks since this was supposed to be a winter season.



I'd think one thing this has taught them is they don't need to film another season at the height of flu season in February. Ofc I'm not comparing COVID to the flu in terms of severity but idk they shouldn't be running around the world at that specific point of time. Imagine how disastrous it would be if someone involved in the show got the flu. Do they have a backup plan if team(s) got sick on the course?