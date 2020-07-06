« previous next »
TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
July 06, 2020, 11:32:54 AM
I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461

Interesting. I don't see their celebrity status as anything bigger than those we've already had, such as Joey Chestnut, Bethany Hamilton, or the gluttony of former sports players, so it doesn't necessarily mean a celebrity edition. I know it's all conjecture/spec, but such a shame if they were indeed planning on filming a season 34 this summer. I have my doubts TAR will ever get back out there. I just can't see it happening anytime soon. Maybe summer 2021 if there is indeed a widely available vaccine at that point.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
July 06, 2020, 06:48:50 PM
Further discussion of possible 34 news can go here:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36358.0.html

Thanks!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 04:43:15 PM
I'm most surprised by Indianapolis. The only relatively creative task that I can see happening there is another racetrack task (Indy 500) and we just had one at the Chicagoland Speedway. I'd be curious to know what they were planning on doing there.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Today at 05:14:57 PM
I'm most surprised by Indianapolis. The only relatively creative task that I can see happening there is another racetrack task (Indy 500) and we just had one at the Chicagoland Speedway. I'd be curious to know what they were planning on doing there.

Most of these are guesses including Indianapolis. We know about London/Glasgow, Sweden was next. Austria/Vietnam and South America were dropped by BVM in an interview. That's all is known.
