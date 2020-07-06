« previous next »
TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

TheRabbi

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #275 on: July 06, 2020, 11:32:54 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 06, 2020, 10:59:47 AM
I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461

Interesting. I don't see their celebrity status as anything bigger than those we've already had, such as Joey Chestnut, Bethany Hamilton, or the gluttony of former sports players, so it doesn't necessarily mean a celebrity edition. I know it's all conjecture/spec, but such a shame if they were indeed planning on filming a season 34 this summer. I have my doubts TAR will ever get back out there. I just can't see it happening anytime soon. Maybe summer 2021 if there is indeed a widely available vaccine at that point.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #276 on: July 06, 2020, 06:48:50 PM
Further discussion of possible 34 news can go here:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36358.0.html

Thanks!
CoriSanchi

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #277 on: November 18, 2020, 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #278 on: November 18, 2020, 04:43:15 PM
Quote from: CoriSanchi on November 18, 2020, 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana
I'm most surprised by Indianapolis. The only relatively creative task that I can see happening there is another racetrack task (Indy 500) and we just had one at the Chicagoland Speedway. I'd be curious to know what they were planning on doing there.
Leafsfan

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #279 on: November 18, 2020, 05:14:57 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 04:43:15 PM
Quote from: CoriSanchi on November 18, 2020, 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana
I'm most surprised by Indianapolis. The only relatively creative task that I can see happening there is another racetrack task (Indy 500) and we just had one at the Chicagoland Speedway. I'd be curious to know what they were planning on doing there.

Most of these are guesses including Indianapolis. We know about London/Glasgow, Sweden was next. Austria/Vietnam and South America were dropped by BVM in an interview. That's all is known.
CoriSanchi

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 17
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #280 on: November 18, 2020, 06:23:42 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on November 18, 2020, 05:14:57 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 04:43:15 PM
Quote from: CoriSanchi on November 18, 2020, 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana
I'm most surprised by Indianapolis. The only relatively creative task that I can see happening there is another racetrack task (Indy 500) and we just had one at the Chicagoland Speedway. I'd be curious to know what they were planning on doing there.

Most of these are guesses including Indianapolis. We know about London/Glasgow, Sweden was next. Austria/Vietnam and South America were dropped by BVM in an interview. That's all is known.
Yes, its guesses/speculation. Shouldve clarified better. Im speculating what the original route couldve been based off of interviews and such. Going off of patterns from the past few seasons such as visiting countries with only one prior visit (i.e, Iceland, Belgium, Zimbabwe, Croatia, Paraguay, Kazakhstan) + a new final leg destination. Indianapolis was more wish listy than true speculation but the other countries/cities are my educated guesses
redskevin88

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #281 on: November 18, 2020, 06:29:47 PM
Vietnam was visited in Season 29 and 31 and 30 visited Chiang Mai so I think they would have skipped Indochina.
CoriSanchi

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 17
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #282 on: November 18, 2020, 06:38:12 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 18, 2020, 06:29:47 PM
Vietnam was visited in Season 29 and 31 and 30 visited Chiang Mai so I think they would have skipped Indochina.
Bertram said in an interview that he got calls from their Austria and their Vietnam people telling them they were worried about covid, so I took those as confirmed countries. I guessed Nha Trang because thats a cool city away from the Chinese border thats not Ho Chi Minh City, which they just visited in 31
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #283 on: November 18, 2020, 06:44:43 PM
Da Nang would be a great option. Central Vietnam hasn't visited since TAR 3 (it was Hue and aforementioned Da Nang).
cerealking

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #284 on: November 18, 2020, 06:48:58 PM
Quote from: CoriSanchi on November 18, 2020, 06:38:12 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 18, 2020, 06:29:47 PM
Vietnam was visited in Season 29 and 31 and 30 visited Chiang Mai so I think they would have skipped Indochina.
Bertram said in an interview that he got calls from their Austria and their Vietnam people telling them they were worried about covid, so I took those as confirmed countries. I guessed Nha Trang because thats a cool city away from the Chinese border thats not Ho Chi Minh City, which they just visited in 31

Does the Vietnam tourism ministry incentivize the show to go there, I wonder? They go there all the time. I'd also think it being cheaper than the other big countries in East Asia is a reason.
cerealking

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #285 on: November 18, 2020, 08:53:03 PM
Hypothetically speaking if they get to film over the Summer, I wonder how much they'll have to change up the tasks since this was supposed to be a winter season.

I'd think one thing this has taught them is they don't need to film another season at the height of flu season in February. Ofc I'm not comparing COVID to the flu in terms of severity but idk they shouldn't be running around the world at that specific point of time. Imagine how disastrous it would be if someone involved in the show got the flu. Do they have a backup plan if team(s) got sick on the course?
Marionete

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #286 on: November 24, 2020, 04:38:43 PM
We've seen teammates feel unwell and keep racing.
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #287 on: November 24, 2020, 06:47:23 PM
Even there are flights between Australia and Chile. Qantas does have non-stop flight to Santiago, while LATAM Chile does have a connecting flight via Auckland, New Zealand.

Santiago would have been a great choice for a penultimate leg city. It hasn't had a full leg before in US version.
cerealking

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #288 on: November 24, 2020, 08:30:15 PM
Quote from: Marionete on November 24, 2020, 04:38:43 PM
We've seen teammates feel unwell and keep racing.

Getting slightly sick is one thing, getting the flu is another. Itd be enough to make someone too sick to compete and Id think it would spread like wildfire throughout the production if someone got it.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #289 on: November 26, 2020, 09:10:37 PM
It was mentioned earlier that one couple from this season broked up. I checked their Instagrams and she is still following him while he is not following her anymore. I just wonder how open will they be to race together when filming resume... What would production do if they would not want to return to continue racing together?
TheRabbi

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 AM
Quote from: CoriSanchi on November 18, 2020, 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana

Northern Sweden was confirmed as leg 4, because Bertram said he made the cancellation call while he was there waiting for contestants.

My guess would be Austria leg 5 (per Bertram), Italy leg 6 (per that one crew leak if you consider that as acceptable evidence), then maybe a double leg in an African country for legs 7 and 8, and then South America legs 9-11 before the US finale. The one crew leak said they were avoiding Asia entirely. As for Bertram's Vietnam leak, I have no idea how both Vietnam and South America could be done on the same route if the first 5-6 legs are all in Europe. Yes, I know it is technically possible, I just don't see it as likely at all. Since they are well familiar with the Vietnam production company that helps them on location, maybe the company just knew they were filming 33 at that time and was checking in to see how they were doing and if they were planning on actually finishing it - I don't know, just speculating.
cerealking

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 AM
Are we sure he meant Vietnam for 33? Maybe they were planning to go there for 34 and the person they work with in the tourism ministry called to talk about it? Another possibility is that theyve already planned to change the route.
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 PM
Quote from: TheRabbi on Yesterday at 11:35:46 AM
Quote from: CoriSanchi on November 18, 2020, 11:20:22 AM
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana

Northern Sweden was confirmed as leg 4, because Bertram said he made the cancellation call while he was there waiting for contestants.

My guess would be Austria leg 5 (per Bertram), Italy leg 6 (per that one crew leak if you consider that as acceptable evidence), then maybe a double leg in an African country for legs 7 and 8, and then South America legs 9-11 before the US finale. The one crew leak said they were avoiding Asia entirely. As for Bertram's Vietnam leak, I have no idea how both Vietnam and South America could be done on the same route if the first 5-6 legs are all in Europe. Yes, I know it is technically possible, I just don't see it as likely at all. Since they are well familiar with the Vietnam production company that helps them on location, maybe the company just knew they were filming 33 at that time and was checking in to see how they were doing and if they were planning on actually finishing it - I don't know, just speculating.

Regarding about the destinations have been suspended due to the pandemic, I would guess Sweden after Scotland (probably Leg 3) and  Austria (Leg 4) with double legs in Africa (5-6), Asia (7-8; which include Vietnam) and Australia (9-10), and a penultimate leg in South America before the final destination in the US. It could be a 6-continent race hasn't seen since TAR 11.

As I mentioned earlier in above post, Australia does have a direct flight to South America either Qantas (non-stop) or LATAM Chile (direct or via Auckland, New Zealand).

Just my opinion
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 PM
Sweden was Leg 3 I believe... But there was def time for another leg inbetween So I canot be sure.

Could someone rewatch the video and see? Seems IRC that BVM said Leg 3... ???

We had someone on site, we watched the set up. Sad day when it was cancelled.
cerealking

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
Reply #294 on: Today at 12:31:33 AM
The problem with starting or ending in Australia or NZ is that youre at lead a ten hour flight from any other big airport and there are very few flights from them to the US. IMO going through one of the big airports in East Asia and working your way down makes more sense to cut back on another long flight. You could either go from Australia/NZ to somewhere in Africa if youre going West or South America if its east.

Although, there will be a couple more US to NZ routes over the next year as things get back to normal.
