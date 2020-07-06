« previous next »
I have no idea where to post this so if this is the wrong spot, then feel free to move it to the right spot.

Some news on a potential season 34 (pre-pandemic). Celebrities Lance Bass & Arden Myrin were going to be a team on an upcoming season that was scheduled to film in August of this year, presumably this is for season 34. Celebrities Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were also in-talks of participating as well. Not sure if this was for a special "celebrity" edition, or if they were just going to be on a "regular" season. Obviously due to the pandemic, this has all likely been scraped or at the very least postponed.

This information is revealed here on this podcast starting at 19:20 and lasting for about ~8 minutes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hungry-girl-who-loves-flavor-w-arden-myrin/id1092361338?i=1000473753461

Interesting. I don't see their celebrity status as anything bigger than those we've already had, such as Joey Chestnut, Bethany Hamilton, or the gluttony of former sports players, so it doesn't necessarily mean a celebrity edition. I know it's all conjecture/spec, but such a shame if they were indeed planning on filming a season 34 this summer. I have my doubts TAR will ever get back out there. I just can't see it happening anytime soon. Maybe summer 2021 if there is indeed a widely available vaccine at that point.
Further discussion of possible 34 news can go here:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36358.0.html

Thanks!
Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.

United States --> London, England

London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia

Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia

Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana
I'm most surprised by Indianapolis. The only relatively creative task that I can see happening there is another racetrack task (Indy 500) and we just had one at the Chicagoland Speedway. I'd be curious to know what they were planning on doing there.
Most of these are guesses including Indianapolis. We know about London/Glasgow, Sweden was next. Austria/Vietnam and South America were dropped by BVM in an interview. That's all is known.
Yes, its guesses/speculation. Shouldve clarified better. Im speculating what the original route couldve been based off of interviews and such. Going off of patterns from the past few seasons such as visiting countries with only one prior visit (i.e, Iceland, Belgium, Zimbabwe, Croatia, Paraguay, Kazakhstan) + a new final leg destination. Indianapolis was more wish listy than true speculation but the other countries/cities are my educated guesses
Vietnam was visited in Season 29 and 31 and 30 visited Chiang Mai so I think they would have skipped Indochina.
Vietnam was visited in Season 29 and 31 and 30 visited Chiang Mai so I think they would have skipped Indochina.
Bertram said in an interview that he got calls from their Austria and their Vietnam people telling them they were worried about covid, so I took those as confirmed countries. I guessed Nha Trang because thats a cool city away from the Chinese border thats not Ho Chi Minh City, which they just visited in 31
Da Nang would be a great option. Central Vietnam hasn't visited since TAR 3 (it was Hue and aforementioned Da Nang).
Bertram said in an interview that he got calls from their Austria and their Vietnam people telling them they were worried about covid, so I took those as confirmed countries. I guessed Nha Trang because thats a cool city away from the Chinese border thats not Ho Chi Minh City, which they just visited in 31

Does the Vietnam tourism ministry incentivize the show to go there, I wonder? They go there all the time. I'd also think it being cheaper than the other big countries in East Asia is a reason.
Hypothetically speaking if they get to film over the Summer, I wonder how much they'll have to change up the tasks since this was supposed to be a winter season.

I'd think one thing this has taught them is they don't need to film another season at the height of flu season in February. Ofc I'm not comparing COVID to the flu in terms of severity but idk they shouldn't be running around the world at that specific point of time. Imagine how disastrous it would be if someone involved in the show got the flu. Do they have a backup plan if team(s) got sick on the course?
We've seen teammates feel unwell and keep racing.
Even there are flights between Australia and Chile. Qantas and LATAM Chile do have non-stop or connecting flights from Sydney to Santiago.

Santiago would have been a great choice for a penultimate leg city. It hasn't had a full leg before in US version.
