Just some speculation about what the route could have been. This is based off of an interview from Bertram in which he said they were going to South America, Vietnam, and Austria, and from a crew member that contracted COVID who said they were going into northern Europe and near Italy.
United States --> London, England
London, England --> Glasgow, Scotland
Glasgow, Scotland
Glasgow, Scotland --> Riga, Latvia
Riga, Latvia --> Vienna, Austria
Vienna, Austria --> Nha Trang, Vietnam
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Nha Trang, Vietnam --> Wellington, New Zealand
Wellington, New Zealand --> Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia --> Montevideo, Uruguay
Montevideo, Uruguay --> Sucre, Bolivia
Sucre, Bolivia --> Indianapolis, Indiana