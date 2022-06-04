« previous next »
TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!

Offline redskevin88

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #100 on: June 04, 2022, 08:06:37 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on December 04, 2021, 12:08:26 AM
Since all this of the past 2 years supposedly started from a wet market, I kinda wonder if it's gonna cause TAR to move away from those staple "search a market for this and that"-type tasks in future seasons. I know TAR loves those because it gets racers running around in chaotic spaces, but it's a different world now.

Can we please leave the conspiracy theories to another forum?
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #101 on: June 05, 2022, 07:57:15 PM »
Quote from: RealityDaddy on June 04, 2022, 12:32:51 AM
Why has TAR US never been to Israel when TAR AUS was there in their first season?
Is it security concerns, or thoughts that it would be too controversial in some way for US audiences?
The TAR AUS Israel segments were impressive (Tel Aviv, Masada).

Same deal as Cuba.
Offline RealityDaddy

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #102 on: June 06, 2022, 12:16:02 PM »
US citizens aren't supposed to go to Cuba, but that's not true of Israel.
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #103 on: June 06, 2022, 12:36:14 PM »
The divisiveness concerning both countries is a specifically American issue that permitted TARAUS (and later TARCAN) to claim them from the status of terrae incognitae.
Tanukigirl

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #104 on: June 12, 2022, 08:35:38 PM »
I'd love if they reincorporated the Fastforward in a different way.

4 to 5 in the entire season (None before final 5 teams left) and teams can only get 1 fastforward. Cause I remember having a fastforward in nearly every leg was probably too hard to keep up with and only having 1 an entire season is kind of boring, especially if no one goes for it. Having 4-5 would allow some teams to have a second chance to stay in the race and can make up for bad luck like a bad taxi cab driver or missing a train/bus.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #105 on: October 09, 2022, 04:00:50 PM »
Quote from: RealityDaddy on June 04, 2022, 12:32:51 AM
Why has TAR US never been to Israel when TAR AUS was there in their first season?
Is it security concerns, or thoughts that it would be too controversial in some way for US audiences?
The TAR AUS Israel segments were impressive (Tel Aviv, Masada).

Been waiting for this for a LONG time!
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #106 on: October 09, 2022, 04:16:32 PM »
Some tasks Australia did, like the Detour of carrying the cross through old Jerusalem, that won't fly well with a politically-charged American audience (see: TAR22 Hanoi)
Offline ye2000

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #107 on: October 18, 2022, 07:17:51 AM »
My personal wishlist:

Indonesia:
Jakarta (my home city)
Mount Bromo
Danau Toba
Padang (Nasi Padang Switchback from TAR21, this time they have to eat 3 dishes :conf:)
Labuan Bajo
Singkawang
Semarang
Raja Ampat (Hope visiting Papua isnt controversial)
(Would love a task that would involve Indonesia and the Netherlands, something similar to TAR18 Leg 6 Tea Challenge)

Australia:
Melbourne (my 2nd home city)
Hobart
Launceston
Bendigo
Ballarat

Malaysia:
Malacca (How to get there)
Another Penang leg!

China:
Xinjiang (hope not too controversial but the landscape there is beautiful!)
Lanzhou
Tianjin
(I hope they would ride the bullet train for once!)

Others:
Bhutan (hope its not too expensive), Brunei (not too controversial), Qatar (hope Elise stops hating the country)
Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #108 on: October 20, 2022, 06:43:33 AM »
Although TARCAN will survive on CTV after its latest season's COVID outbreak, the fate of TARAUS on Channel Ten is up in the air - between these two scenarios, which seems more likely for the American flagship based on the newest episode preview?
Offline G.B.

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #109 on: August 19, 2024, 03:03:47 PM »
The Fast Forward is kinda bunk these days. On the rare times it does show up, it's usually just whoever is in 1st place goes right for it and wins it right away, which is incredibly lame. I had a random thought for how to make the Fast Forward more competitive aside from returning it to the cost-ineffective format of one-per-leg

Teams all receive the Fast Forward clue at the very start of the leg. However, the Fast Forward has a time lock. It's not available until a specific time in the day. So say teams start the leg around 8am, the Fast Forward doesn't "unlock" until 12 noon, at which point anyone can go try to take it. That way any team, be they far ahead or far behind, has a fairly equal chance of winning it, and it would bring back that "will they, won't they" drama from the early seasons.
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #110 on: August 20, 2024, 08:10:34 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on August 19, 2024, 03:03:47 PM
The Fast Forward is kinda bunk these days. On the rare times it does show up, it's usually just whoever is in 1st place goes right for it and wins it right away, which is incredibly lame. I had a random thought for how to make the Fast Forward more competitive aside from returning it to the cost-ineffective format of one-per-leg

Teams all receive the Fast Forward clue at the very start of the leg. However, the Fast Forward has a time lock. It's not available until a specific time in the day. So say teams start the leg around 8am, the Fast Forward doesn't "unlock" until 12 noon, at which point anyone can go try to take it. That way any team, be they far ahead or far behind, has a fairly equal chance of winning it, and it would bring back that "will they, won't they" drama from the early seasons.

What's a Fast Forward?
Offline G.B.

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #111 on: August 21, 2024, 03:33:34 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on August 20, 2024, 08:10:34 PM

What's a Fast Forward?

Hey now, they're still around plenty in international versions.
Offline nrh2110

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #112 on: March 07, 2025, 01:48:32 PM »
Given how much TAR loves visiting Japan, I would really love to see some more variety in where they visit since they seem to just want to keep visiting Tokyo and Osaka. I am quite surprised Kyoto hasn't been visited given its close proximity to Osaka and the plethora of possibilities for cultural tasks. I would also really love to see Sapporo, Fukuoka, Okinawa, and I would also love a new visit to Nagano prefecture given that I don't think TAR 26 did it justice. Feel like this is true for a lot of "overvisited" countries on TAR  China, India, France, etc  so many cool places to visit but they choose to consistently go to the same places over and over again.

Also, I feel like Central Asia is an untapped gold mine. I assume that this is because of the cost of getting there (lack of flights, etc) but there is so much beauty and culture there that two trips to Kazakhstan is just not enough. Kyrgyzstan is probably my favorite country I've been to and there is so much potential for some good legs. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan too hold great promise for cool legs.
Offline LandonM170

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #113 on: March 09, 2025, 06:27:23 PM »
Quote from: nrh2110 on March 07, 2025, 01:48:32 PM
Given how much TAR loves visiting Japan, I would really love to see some more variety in where they visit since they seem to just want to keep visiting Tokyo and Osaka. I am quite surprised Kyoto hasn't been visited given its close proximity to Osaka and the plethora of possibilities for cultural tasks. I would also really love to see Sapporo, Fukuoka, Okinawa, and I would also love a new visit to Nagano prefecture given that I don't think TAR 26 did it justice. Feel like this is true for a lot of "overvisited" countries on TAR  China, India, France, etc  so many cool places to visit but they choose to consistently go to the same places over and over again.

Also, I feel like Central Asia is an untapped gold mine. I assume that this is because of the cost of getting there (lack of flights, etc) but there is so much beauty and culture there that two trips to Kazakhstan is just not enough. Kyrgyzstan is probably my favorite country I've been to and there is so much potential for some good legs. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan too hold great promise for cool legs.
Just give it a week and a half! :luvya:
Offline G.B.

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #114 on: April 10, 2025, 09:47:06 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on August 19, 2024, 03:03:47 PM
The Fast Forward is kinda bunk these days. On the rare times it does show up, it's usually just whoever is in 1st place goes right for it and wins it right away, which is incredibly lame. I had a random thought for how to make the Fast Forward more competitive aside from returning it to the cost-ineffective format of one-per-leg

Teams all receive the Fast Forward clue at the very start of the leg. However, the Fast Forward has a time lock. It's not available until a specific time in the day. So say teams start the leg around 8am, the Fast Forward doesn't "unlock" until 12 noon, at which point anyone can go try to take it. That way any team, be they far ahead or far behind, has a fairly equal chance of winning it, and it would bring back that "will they, won't they" drama from the early seasons.

This week's episode only further reinforced my belief in this idea...  :groan:
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #115 on: Today at 08:45:06 AM »
Posted on realitytv_fans stories on Instagram



Whats everyones thoughts on a possible future TAR season with all ex-Survivor contestants? (ala TAR38 with their all ex-BB contestants?)
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:48:25 AM »
39 needs to be a regular newbie season. If they want an eventual all-Survivor cast, doing it back to back with BB might be a death knell for this show.

The TAR fandom vocally hates any crossover teams as it is, much less a full cast of them.
