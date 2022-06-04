The Fast Forward is kinda bunk these days. On the rare times it does show up, it's usually just whoever is in 1st place goes right for it and wins it right away, which is incredibly lame. I had a random thought for how to make the Fast Forward more competitive aside from returning it to the cost-ineffective format of one-per-leg



Teams all receive the Fast Forward clue at the very start of the leg. However, the Fast Forward has a time lock. It's not available until a specific time in the day. So say teams start the leg around 8am, the Fast Forward doesn't "unlock" until 12 noon, at which point anyone can go try to take it. That way any team, be they far ahead or far behind, has a fairly equal chance of winning it, and it would bring back that "will they, won't they" drama from the early seasons.