« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!  (Read 112743 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2262
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #100 on: June 04, 2022, 08:06:37 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on December 04, 2021, 12:08:26 AM
Since all this of the past 2 years supposedly started from a wet market, I kinda wonder if it's gonna cause TAR to move away from those staple "search a market for this and that"-type tasks in future seasons. I know TAR loves those because it gets racers running around in chaotic spaces, but it's a different world now.

Can we please leave the conspiracy theories to another forum?
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #101 on: June 05, 2022, 07:57:15 PM »
Quote from: RealityDaddy on June 04, 2022, 12:32:51 AM
Why has TAR US never been to Israel when TAR AUS was there in their first season?
Is it security concerns, or thoughts that it would be too controversial in some way for US audiences?
The TAR AUS Israel segments were impressive (Tel Aviv, Masada).

Same deal as Cuba.
Logged

Offline RealityDaddy

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 12
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #102 on: June 06, 2022, 12:16:02 PM »
US citizens aren't supposed to go to Cuba, but that's not true of Israel.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #103 on: June 06, 2022, 12:36:14 PM »
The divisiveness concerning both countries is a specifically American issue that permitted TARAUS (and later TARCAN) to claim them from the status of terrae incognitae.
Logged

Tanukigirl

  • Guest
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #104 on: June 12, 2022, 08:35:38 PM »
I'd love if they reincorporated the Fastforward in a different way.

4 to 5 in the entire season (None before final 5 teams left) and teams can only get 1 fastforward. Cause I remember having a fastforward in nearly every leg was probably too hard to keep up with and only having 1 an entire season is kind of boring, especially if no one goes for it. Having 4-5 would allow some teams to have a second chance to stay in the race and can make up for bad luck like a bad taxi cab driver or missing a train/bus.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53298
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #105 on: October 09, 2022, 04:00:50 PM »
Quote from: RealityDaddy on June 04, 2022, 12:32:51 AM
Why has TAR US never been to Israel when TAR AUS was there in their first season?
Is it security concerns, or thoughts that it would be too controversial in some way for US audiences?
The TAR AUS Israel segments were impressive (Tel Aviv, Masada).

Been waiting for this for a LONG time!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3700
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #106 on: October 09, 2022, 04:16:32 PM »
Some tasks Australia did, like the Detour of carrying the cross through old Jerusalem, that won't fly well with a politically-charged American audience (see: TAR22 Hanoi)
« Last Edit: October 09, 2022, 04:21:56 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline ye2000

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 12
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #107 on: October 18, 2022, 07:17:51 AM »
My personal wishlist:

Indonesia:
Jakarta (my home city)
Mount Bromo
Danau Toba
Padang (Nasi Padang Switchback from TAR21, this time they have to eat 3 dishes :conf:)
Labuan Bajo
Singkawang
Semarang
Raja Ampat (Hope visiting Papua isnt controversial)
(Would love a task that would involve Indonesia and the Netherlands, something similar to TAR18 Leg 6 Tea Challenge)

Australia:
Melbourne (my 2nd home city)
Hobart
Launceston
Bendigo
Ballarat

Malaysia:
Malacca (How to get there)
Another Penang leg!

China:
Xinjiang (hope not too controversial but the landscape there is beautiful!)
Lanzhou
Tianjin
(I hope they would ride the bullet train for once!)

Others:
Bhutan (hope its not too expensive), Brunei (not too controversial), Qatar (hope Elise stops hating the country)
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #108 on: Today at 06:43:33 AM »
Although TARCAN will survive on CTV after its latest season's COVID outbreak, the fate of TARAUS on Channel Ten is up in the air - between these two scenarios, which seems more likely for the American flagship based on the newest episode preview?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 