I'd love if they reincorporated the Fastforward in a different way.



4 to 5 in the entire season (None before final 5 teams left) and teams can only get 1 fastforward. Cause I remember having a fastforward in nearly every leg was probably too hard to keep up with and only having 1 an entire season is kind of boring, especially if no one goes for it. Having 4-5 would allow some teams to have a second chance to stay in the race and can make up for bad luck like a bad taxi cab driver or missing a train/bus.