My personal wishlist:
Indonesia:
Jakarta (my home city)
Mount Bromo
Danau Toba
Padang (Nasi Padang Switchback from TAR21, this time they have to eat 3 dishes
)
Labuan Bajo
Singkawang
Semarang
Raja Ampat (Hope visiting Papua isnt controversial)
(Would love a task that would involve Indonesia and the Netherlands, something similar to TAR18 Leg 6 Tea Challenge)
Australia:
Melbourne (my 2nd home city)
Hobart
Launceston
Bendigo
Ballarat
Malaysia:
Malacca (How to get there)
Another Penang leg!
China:
Xinjiang (hope not too controversial but the landscape there is beautiful!)
Lanzhou
Tianjin
(I hope they would ride the bullet train for once!)
Others:
Bhutan (hope its not too expensive), Brunei (not too controversial), Qatar (hope Elise stops hating the country)