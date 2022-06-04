Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Since all this of the past 2 years supposedly started from a wet market, I kinda wonder if it's gonna cause TAR to move away from those staple "search a market for this and that"-type tasks in future seasons. I know TAR loves those because it gets racers running around in chaotic spaces, but it's a different world now.
Why has TAR US never been to Israel when TAR AUS was there in their first season?Is it security concerns, or thoughts that it would be too controversial in some way for US audiences?The TAR AUS Israel segments were impressive (Tel Aviv, Masada).
