« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!  (Read 106679 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2230
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #100 on: June 04, 2022, 08:06:37 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on December 04, 2021, 12:08:26 AM
Since all this of the past 2 years supposedly started from a wet market, I kinda wonder if it's gonna cause TAR to move away from those staple "search a market for this and that"-type tasks in future seasons. I know TAR loves those because it gets racers running around in chaotic spaces, but it's a different world now.

Can we please leave the conspiracy theories to another forum?
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:57:15 PM »
Quote from: RealityDaddy on June 04, 2022, 12:32:51 AM
Why has TAR US never been to Israel when TAR AUS was there in their first season?
Is it security concerns, or thoughts that it would be too controversial in some way for US audiences?
The TAR AUS Israel segments were impressive (Tel Aviv, Masada).

Same deal as Cuba.
Logged

Offline RealityDaddy

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:16:02 PM »
US citizens aren't supposed to go to Cuba, but that's not true of Israel.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:36:14 PM »
The divisiveness concerning both countries is a specifically American issue that permitted TARAUS (and later TARCAN) to claim them from the status of terrae incognitae.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 