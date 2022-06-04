Given how much TAR loves visiting Japan, I would really love to see some more variety in where they visit since they seem to just want to keep visiting Tokyo and Osaka. I am quite surprised Kyoto hasn't been visited given its close proximity to Osaka and the plethora of possibilities for cultural tasks. I would also really love to see Sapporo, Fukuoka, Okinawa, and I would also love a new visit to Nagano prefecture given that I don't think TAR 26 did it justice. Feel like this is true for a lot of "overvisited" countries on TAR  China, India, France, etc  so many cool places to visit but they choose to consistently go to the same places over and over again.



Also, I feel like Central Asia is an untapped gold mine. I assume that this is because of the cost of getting there (lack of flights, etc) but there is so much beauty and culture there that two trips to Kazakhstan is just not enough. Kyrgyzstan is probably my favorite country I've been to and there is so much potential for some good legs. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan too hold great promise for cool legs.