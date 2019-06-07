The Amazing Race needs to fix its editing issue as ever since TAR 24, every season has just felt rushed and we've had barely any time to get to know the teams and form any legitimate opinions on them. Very few well-rounded "characters" are to be found in modern day Amazing Race like you had in the early to mid era of the show. It's very hard to find clear villains and heroes in the current era and that's something that should be addressed by giving more time to the teams. The show must also stop with the themed seasons and just continue making regular seasons with normal people. That stretch from TAR 26 to TAR 32 was arguably the worst in its history.



Basically, they should fix their editing, lay off the themed seasons, and they should go back to the music they used in the middle teen years. It made the race more intense and exciting.



It felt like the leaderboard did not matter.

It's the adrenaline!The fast-paced editing strung together so well in TAR10 to 17 that I felt like I was neck-and-neck for last place.The episodes in "that" particular season you mentioned have always felt off for me to an extreme, but it took a while for me to realize what had happened because I felt this shift since TAR22. I think the preview of whenever you search up TAR on Amazon Prime Video sums it up best. Exactly a fairly dull three-minute clip of Laura & Tyler seemingly on a vacation in Amsterdam with absolutely no sense of urgency or worry.Earlier seasons had emphasized the leaderboard heavily. Even a 6th place Pit Stop arrival was celebrated. An 8th place clue find had its bells and whistles. Now, they barely even announce the placement unless it's 1st or last. It's the fact they are stripping away elements of the edit that were once highly celebrated and important to the nature of the race and replacing it with stylized moments that reflect more of a celebrity reality TV show than a competition one. They almost try to mimic a travel vlog now. Airport drama - little to none (besides Nicole & Victor's recent standby anomaly). Actual consistent Pit Start departures - one or none. Team placements en route - they recently started to care a little more, but they didn't during that wave of new seasons.Going back to the TAR26 (Tyler & Laura) preview clip, it brought me back to the night I watched that episode live on CBS, and I genuinely did score the episode and editing an 8/10 at the time whether it was because I was naturally excited for the show itself or awed by the cinematography of the location, but moments like that don't make a collective season great. It's the impact of the show's stylings because I have not re-watched that episode since the live airing, but have rewatched other Amsterdam legs like TAR12's leg 2 and TAR15's leg 7, even my not-so-great legs in other locales between 10 and 17, multiple times because of how thrilling the editing is and how the leaderboard is not only still recalculating in your mind after each scene, but the teams are also visibly and verbally aware of it. I am bouncing off the walls watching these even more than a decade later. Heck, TAR32 even with a not-so-stellar overall race, I still rewatched the Manaus, Brazil leg because of how crazy the market-to-boat exchange was with every team being mixed and backtracked because of the urgency. For once in a new season, that portion of the episode left an impact on me and it felt awesome because I was reliving the old competitive nature of the series where all those team placements were relished in the editing. That sequence will forever be a high from that season.This is long, but I can finally (cohesively) phrase aloud what I've been trying to see for the future of the show, but couldn't figure out why or how --- for my own sanity.