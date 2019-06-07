« previous next »
TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!

Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 07, 2019, 07:30:08 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 07, 2019, 07:21:58 PM
Or NOT....

What u mean? dont u like to watch Mallory or Cowboys in action again?
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 08, 2019, 05:18:49 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 07, 2019, 07:30:08 PM
What u mean? dont u like to watch Mallory or Cowboys in action again?

Because we all miss the basic TAR without twists, like Seasons 25 and 27.
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 08, 2019, 08:06:18 PM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 07, 2019, 07:00:37 PM
It would be fun if TAR doing Star edition (returnee or celebrity) every after 2 TAR with new racers

Quote from: georgiapeach on June 07, 2019, 07:21:58 PM
Or NOT....
Quote from: Hubickichibi on June 07, 2019, 07:30:08 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 07, 2019, 07:21:58 PM
Or NOT....

What u mean? dont u like to watch Mallory or Cowboys in action again?

I don't care for celebrity or returnee seasons after 2 regular...10000%. I don't like gimmick seasons in general.

A true ALL Stars now and then would be great.

And I love Mallory dearly but both she and her Dad are in different places now...doubtful that they would choose to race again.

And No...I do not want to see the Cowboys ever again...or any 3+ returnees really.

I like "ordinary people doing extraordinary things"...so new teams with a very occasional ALL Stars would be my choice.

New teams do not exclude interesting concepts like the pairing of singles in 29.
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 08, 2019, 08:47:21 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 08, 2019, 08:06:18 PM
I don't care for celebrity or returnee seasons after 2 regular...10000%. I don't like gimmick seasons in general.

A true ALL Stars now and then would be great.

And I love Mallory dearly but both she and her Dad are in different places now...doubtful that they would choose to race again.

And No...I do not want to see the Cowboys ever again...or any 3+ returnees really.

I like "ordinary people doing extraordinary things"...so new teams with a very occasional ALL Stars would be my choice.

New teams do not exclude interesting concepts like the pairing of singles in 29.

Well rachel, nicole, janelle, rupert count as celebrity since they are reality stars and many like "reality clash" theme including moi
S28 youtuber stars also great compare to S29 or S30 so this is a great formula to keep TAR on air, so:
S27 ordinary
S28 stars
S29 ordinary
S30 mix stars and ordinary
S31 returnee/stars
S32 might be ordinary?
S33 ??
mmmm cbs kinda like stars/celebrity trend
i dont have ill feeling but, some ordinary teams are so boring or worse they crack under camera/pressure
thats why better to have 1 season celebrity/returnee after ordinary season
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 19, 2019, 11:56:28 PM
I don't think a U-Turned team should be allowed to use the second U-Turn when they first arrive at the U-Turn board. (Assuming the U-Turn is after the Detour)

When it first happened with Jaime & Cara back in UB, I was taken off guard. Both me and my dad said "They're not allowed to do that, are they?" It just seems a little strange, and maybe even unbalanced. The first target has been punished; prevented from bypassing the "checkpoint" represented by the U-Turn board. I just don't get why they are allowed to reap the fruits of this checkpoint before having fulfilled the requirements to properly reach it.

You know what I mean? It puts a lot of power into the first target's hands.
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 21, 2019, 10:11:16 AM
I'm just curious, would a TAR Battle of the Sexes season even work?
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
June 23, 2019, 09:28:13 AM
Quote from: Mandoli on June 08, 2016, 01:04:54 PM
I want a season where there's no semi-famous or famous teams/people. No bringing on cast members of Survivor/Big Brother. There's a major need for a season full of diversity. I never cared about the blind date season. I never cared about the internet famous season. Bring back teams who are diehard fans.

I wanted to quote myself, because the part in bold really turned out well... :groan:
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:42:42 AM »
Burning the U-Turn Board

It is a strong opinion of mine that this should not be allowed. I do not think a team should be allowed to U-Turn a team that they know is ahead of them. In essence, this would boil down to not being permitted to U-Turn someone whose picture is already on the U-Turn board, showing they've passed by it already.

When this was first used against Abbie & Ryan in Season 21, I remember thinking "Oh that's a pretty clever way to abuse a loophole, but the producers will probably adjust the rules accordingly in the future". But they didn't, and teams still do it to this day.

I don't think it's very fair, and it's a much too powerful move. It's pretty much a death sentence. It's such a strange methodology too, to look and say "We're going to knowingly U-Turn this team who is literally ahead of us and will not be affected by this", feels like such an abuse of the formula.

Patch this bug out, please.
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:58:52 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 01:42:42 AM
Burning the U-Turn Board

It is a strong opinion of mine that this should not be allowed. I do not think a team should be allowed to U-Turn a team that they know is ahead of them. In essence, this would boil down to not being permitted to U-Turn someone whose picture is already on the U-Turn board, showing they've passed by it already.

When this was first used against Abbie & Ryan in Season 21, I remember thinking "Oh that's a pretty clever way to abuse a loophole, but the producers will probably adjust the rules accordingly in the future". But they didn't, and teams still do it to this day.

I don't think it's very fair, and it's a much too powerful move. It's pretty much a death sentence. It's such a strange methodology too, to look and say "We're going to knowingly U-Turn this team who is literally ahead of us and will not be affected by this", feels like such an abuse of the formula.

Patch this bug out, please.
I feel like a quick fix is to have only one picture of each team remaining on the race in stock, make the "courtesy of" picture lot the same size as the U-Turn victim. That way, teams won't be able to U-Turn the team who's already used the board. Of course, this fixes only one form of this usage.
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 10:58:52 AM
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 01:42:42 AM
Burning the U-Turn Board

It is a strong opinion of mine that this should not be allowed. I do not think a team should be allowed to U-Turn a team that they know is ahead of them. In essence, this would boil down to not being permitted to U-Turn someone whose picture is already on the U-Turn board, showing they've passed by it already.

When this was first used against Abbie & Ryan in Season 21, I remember thinking "Oh that's a pretty clever way to abuse a loophole, but the producers will probably adjust the rules accordingly in the future". But they didn't, and teams still do it to this day.

I don't think it's very fair, and it's a much too powerful move. It's pretty much a death sentence. It's such a strange methodology too, to look and say "We're going to knowingly U-Turn this team who is literally ahead of us and will not be affected by this", feels like such an abuse of the formula.

Patch this bug out, please.
I feel like a quick fix is to have only one picture of each team remaining on the race in stock, make the "courtesy of" picture lot the same size as the U-Turn victim. That way, teams won't be able to U-Turn the team who's already used the board. Of course, this fixes only one form of this usage.

Good idea!
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:28:13 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 01:42:42 AM
Burning the U-Turn Board

It is a strong opinion of mine that this should not be allowed. I do not think a team should be allowed to U-Turn a team that they know is ahead of them. In essence, this would boil down to not being permitted to U-Turn someone whose picture is already on the U-Turn board, showing they've passed by it already.

When this was first used against Abbie & Ryan in Season 21, I remember thinking "Oh that's a pretty clever way to abuse a loophole, but the producers will probably adjust the rules accordingly in the future". But they didn't, and teams still do it to this day.

I don't think it's very fair, and it's a much too powerful move. It's pretty much a death sentence. It's such a strange methodology too, to look and say "We're going to knowingly U-Turn this team who is literally ahead of us and will not be affected by this", feels like such an abuse of the formula.

Patch this bug out, please.

My guess is that we won't be seeing this happen again. :d025:
Re: TAR: Where are we Going? Suggestions for the Future!
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:32:16 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 10:58:52 AM
I feel like a quick fix is to have only one picture of each team remaining on the race in stock, make the "courtesy of" picture lot the same size as the U-Turn victim. That way, teams won't be able to U-Turn the team who's already used the board. Of course, this fixes only one form of this usage.

I just want to make sure I understand what you said. Correct me if I misunderstood. If there are five teams left, there should just be the five large photos and no second set of smaller photos.

If that's the case, then doing that would be an additional punishment for a U-Turned team. For example, Bill & Cathi wouldn't have been able to U-Turn Laurence & Zac on TAR 19.

I agree that teams should be prohibited from U-Turning a team that already used the first U-Turn slot. I do acknowledge that it won't completely ban board burning, but it'll be extremely difficult in a final 5 scenario like 32's.
