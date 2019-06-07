Burning the U-Turn Board



It is a strong opinion of mine that this should not be allowed. I do not think a team should be allowed to U-Turn a team that they know is ahead of them. In essence, this would boil down to not being permitted to U-Turn someone whose picture is already on the U-Turn board, showing they've passed by it already.



When this was first used against Abbie & Ryan in Season 21, I remember thinking "Oh that's a pretty clever way to abuse a loophole, but the producers will probably adjust the rules accordingly in the future". But they didn't, and teams still do it to this day.



I don't think it's very fair, and it's a much too powerful move. It's pretty much a death sentence. It's such a strange methodology too, to look and say "We're going to knowingly U-Turn this team who is literally ahead of us and will not be affected by this", feels like such an abuse of the formula.



Patch this bug out, please.