Fun.1) Nancy & Emily (5th) That penalty was so unfair. Would've loved seeing them race those last legs, and also with how generally F/F teams tend to not do well.2) Blake & Paige (3rd)3) John Vito & Jill (5th)4) Tian & Jaree (6th) That bull RB was bull.5) Charla & Mirna (6th)6) Lori & Bolo (5th)7) Meredith & Gretchen (4th)Gaghans (6th) How come Billy & Carissa haven't done a returnee season?9) Joseph & Monica (4th)10) Tyler & James (1st)11) Dustin & Kandice (2nd) Should've won. I like to think this is the reason why they changed the last leg structure to be in just one city.12) Kynt & Vyxsin (5th)13) Toni & Dallas (4th)14) Jaime & Cara (2nd)15) Maria & Tiffany (6th) Ugh that detour... What was the point on having to hit that thing before the dancing? What does it have to do with the task? It just seemed so random.16) Jody & Shannon (10th) Ugh I wanted them to set a precedent so we could have more unique teams like this. And they were so close in beating Michael & Louie. That would've been delicious.17) Brook & Claire (2nd) Fave team ever.18) Gary & Mallory (3rd)19) Bill & Cathi (5th) 2nd fave team ever. Should've got a 1st.20) Joey Fitness & Danny (7th) Which is a shame, because I wanted to see more of Misa & Maiya, but it was either them or JF&D, so...21) Natalie & Nadiya (4th)22) Pam & Winnie (7th) They deserved better. And a call for TAR24 aka TAR22 redux but with the least favorite teams.23) Nicky & Kim (6th) I wanted them to get 1st in Austria or Poland.24) Such a waste of Natalie & Nadiya (11th), Pretty unwatchable season.25) Kym & Alli (5th). I was stoked Amy & Maya won, but my team was the biker girls.26) Didn't really have a favorite. I had a small crush on Steve. So I guess Aly & Steve (6th)27) Tiffany & Krista (4th) Don't even get me started. Should've got 1st in Netherlands. Having to go to The Hague took away their lead. And not getting into the F3 over Justin & Diana still hurts. Great Pep talk by Tiffany to Krista on that RB though.28) Brittany & Jessica (8th) Why were they even ganging up on them? never understood that.29) Seth & Olive (9th) bummed to see them out so soon.30) Kristi & Jen (3rd) Honestly, I would've been the same as Jen thinking those plane wings couldn't match together. Should've won the season.31) Janelle & Britney (8th) I'm such a Janelle stan.32) Kaylynn & Haley (6th) Queens of defying sightings, Yields, NELs, such rootable underdogs.Only one 1st. TAR does have a tendency to not have the most liked winners.