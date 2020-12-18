« previous next »
Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements

Declive

Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 18, 2020, 02:48:23 AM
Good topic!

TAR1: Rob & Brennan (1st)
TAR2: Chris & Alex (1st)
TAR3: Ken & Gerard (3rd)
TAR7: Meredith & Gretchen (4th)
TAR10: Erwin & Godwin (5th)
TAR12: Nicolas & Donald (3rd)
TAR13: Mark & Bill (9th)
TAR14: Jaime & Cara (2nd)
TAR15: Gary & Matt (5th)
TAR16: Jet & Cord (2nd)
TAR17: Michael & Kevin (7th)
TAR18: Jet & Cord (6th)
TAR19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR21: Josh & Brent (1st)
TAR22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
TAR23: Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR24: Jet & Cord (5th)
TAR25: Amy & Maya (1st)
TAR26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR27: Ernest & Jin (9th)
TAR28: Sheri & Cole (2nd)
TAR29: Brooke & Scott (1st)
TAR30: Alex & Conor (4th)
TAR31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)

Six wins!
RaceUntilWeDie

Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 18, 2020, 11:23:20 PM
TAR 17: Brook & Claire (2nd)
TAR 18: Gary & Mallory (3rd)
TAR 19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR 20: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 21: Natalie & Nadiya (4th)
TAR 22: Caroline & Jennifer (4th)
TAR 23: Tim & Marie (2nd)
TAR 24: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 25: Kym & Alli (5th)
TAR 26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR 27: Tiffany & Krista (4th)
TAR 28: didn't feel strongly about any team...
TAR 29: Vanck & Ashton (7th)
TAR 30: didn't feel strongly about any team...
TAR 31: Rachel & Elissa (7th)
TAR 32: Michelle & Victoria (8th)







Johnie_Bravo

Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Yesterday at 07:27:25 AM
For Me :

TAR1: Nancy and Emily (5th)
TAR2: Oswald and Danny (4th)
TAR3: Flo and Zach (1st)
TAR4: Tian and Jaree (6th)
TAR5: Charla and Mirna (6th)
TAR6: Gus and Hera (7th)
TAR7: Brian and Greg (6th)
TAR8: Gaghan Family (6th)
TAR9: Bj and Tyler (1st)
TAR10: Dustin and Kandice (4th)
TAR11: Charla and Mirna (3rd)
TAR12: Kynt and Vyksin (5th)
TAR13: Dan and Drew (3rd)
TAR14: Margie and Luke (3rd)
TAR15: Maria and Tiffany (6th)
TAR16: Steve and Allie (6th)
TAR17: Brooke and Claire (2nd)
TAR18: Kent and Vyksin (5th)
TAR19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR21: Natalie and Nadiya (4th)
TAR22: Max and Katie (2nd)
TAR23: Tim and Marie (2nd)
TAR24: Brendon and Rachel (3rd)
TAR25: Kym and Alli (5th)
TAR26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR27: Tiffany and Krista (4th)
TAR28: Sheri & Cole (2nd)
TAR29: Becca and Floyd (4th)
TAR30: Cody and Jessica (1st)
TAR31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)

Lemontail

Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Today at 05:20:47 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on March 07, 2018, 12:07:27 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on May 15, 2016, 12:27:26 AM
TAR 1: Nancy & Emily, 5th
TAR 2: Mary & Peach, 6th
TAR 3: Flo & Zach, 1st
TAR 4: Tian & Jaree, 6th
TAR 5: Charla & Mirna, 6th
TAR 6: Lori & Bolo, 5th
TAR 7: Meredith & Gretchen, 4th
TAR 8: Gaghan Family, 6th
TAR 9: Ray & Yolanda, 3rd
TAR 10: Dustin & Kandice, 4th
TAR 11: Dustin & Kandice, 2nd
TAR 12: Ron & Christina, 2nd
TAR 13: Ken & Tina, 2nd
TAR 14: Jaime & Cara, 2nd
TAR 15: Maria & Tiffany, 6th
TAR 16: Carol & Brandy, 5th
TAR 17: Nat & Kat, 1st
TAR 18: Kisha & Jen, 1st
TAR 19: Bill & Cathi, 5th
TAR 20: Brendon & Rachel, 3rd
TAR 21: Natalie & Nadiya, 4th
TAR 22: Caroline & Jennifer, 4th
TAR 23: Ally & Ashley, 5th
TAR 24: Caroline & Jennifer, 2nd
TAR 25: Amy & Maya, 1st
TAR 26: Hayley & Blair, 3rd
TAR 27: Tiffany & Krista, 4th
TAR 28: Sheri & Cole, 2nd

LOL, I never picked teams who placed below 6th.

Update:

Mostly same, but some changes.

TAR 6: Adam & Rebecca (3rd)
TAR 8: Weaver Family (3rd)
TAR 16: Steve & Allie (6th)
TAR 23: Nicky & Kim  (6th)
TAR 29: Brooke & Scott (1st)
TAR 30: Kristi & Jen (3rd)

Update: Some changes.

TAR 6: Hayden & Aaron (4th)
TAR 14: Kisha & Jen (4th)
TAR 16: Dan & Jordan (1st)
TAR 28: Burnie & Ashley (4th)

New:

TAR 31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR 32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)
