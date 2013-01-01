« previous next »
Good topic!

TAR1: Rob & Brennan (1st)
TAR2: Chris & Alex (1st)
TAR3: Ken & Gerard (3rd)
TAR7: Meredith & Gretchen (4th)
TAR10: Erwin & Godwin (5th)
TAR12: Nicolas & Donald (3rd)
TAR13: Mark & Bill (9th)
TAR14: Jaime & Cara (2nd)
TAR15: Gary & Matt (5th)
TAR16: Jet & Cord (2nd)
TAR17: Michael & Kevin (7th)
TAR18: Jet & Cord (6th)
TAR19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR21: Josh & Brent (1st)
TAR22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
TAR23: Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR24: Jet & Cord (5th)
TAR25: Amy & Maya (1st)
TAR26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR27: Ernest & Jin (9th)
TAR28: Sheri & Cole (2nd)
TAR29: Brooke & Scott (1st)
TAR30: Alex & Conor (4th)
TAR31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)

Six wins!
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard
