Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 18, 2020, 02:48:23 AM
Good topic!

TAR1: Rob & Brennan (1st)
TAR2: Chris & Alex (1st)
TAR3: Ken & Gerard (3rd)
TAR7: Meredith & Gretchen (4th)
TAR10: Erwin & Godwin (5th)
TAR12: Nicolas & Donald (3rd)
TAR13: Mark & Bill (9th)
TAR14: Jaime & Cara (2nd)
TAR15: Gary & Matt (5th)
TAR16: Jet & Cord (2nd)
TAR17: Michael & Kevin (7th)
TAR18: Jet & Cord (6th)
TAR19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR21: Josh & Brent (1st)
TAR22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
TAR23: Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR24: Jet & Cord (5th)
TAR25: Amy & Maya (1st)
TAR26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR27: Ernest & Jin (9th)
TAR28: Sheri & Cole (2nd)
TAR29: Brooke & Scott (1st)
TAR30: Alex & Conor (4th)
TAR31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)

Six wins!
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 18, 2020, 11:23:20 PM
TAR 17: Brook & Claire (2nd)
TAR 18: Gary & Mallory (3rd)
TAR 19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR 20: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 21: Natalie & Nadiya (4th)
TAR 22: Caroline & Jennifer (4th)
TAR 23: Tim & Marie (2nd)
TAR 24: Brendon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 25: Kym & Alli (5th)
TAR 26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR 27: Tiffany & Krista (4th)
TAR 28: didn't feel strongly about any team...
TAR 29: Vanck & Ashton (7th)
TAR 30: didn't feel strongly about any team...
TAR 31: Rachel & Elissa (7th)
TAR 32: Michelle & Victoria (8th)







Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 19, 2020, 07:27:25 AM
For Me :

TAR1: Nancy and Emily (5th)
TAR2: Oswald and Danny (4th)
TAR3: Flo and Zach (1st)
TAR4: Tian and Jaree (6th)
TAR5: Charla and Mirna (6th)
TAR6: Gus and Hera (7th)
TAR7: Brian and Greg (6th)
TAR8: Gaghan Family (6th)
TAR9: Bj and Tyler (1st)
TAR10: Dustin and Kandice (4th)
TAR11: Charla and Mirna (3rd)
TAR12: Kynt and Vyksin (5th)
TAR13: Dan and Drew (3rd)
TAR14: Margie and Luke (3rd)
TAR15: Maria and Tiffany (6th)
TAR16: Steve and Allie (6th)
TAR17: Brooke and Claire (2nd)
TAR18: Kent and Vyksin (5th)
TAR19: Bill & Cathi (5th)
TAR20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR21: Natalie and Nadiya (4th)
TAR22: Max and Katie (2nd)
TAR23: Tim and Marie (2nd)
TAR24: Brendon and Rachel (3rd)
TAR25: Kym and Alli (5th)
TAR26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)
TAR27: Tiffany and Krista (4th)
TAR28: Sheri & Cole (2nd)
TAR29: Becca and Floyd (4th)
TAR30: Cody and Jessica (1st)
TAR31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)

Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 20, 2020, 05:20:47 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on March 07, 2018, 12:07:27 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on May 15, 2016, 12:27:26 AM
TAR 1: Nancy & Emily, 5th
TAR 2: Mary & Peach, 6th
TAR 3: Flo & Zach, 1st
TAR 4: Tian & Jaree, 6th
TAR 5: Charla & Mirna, 6th
TAR 6: Lori & Bolo, 5th
TAR 7: Meredith & Gretchen, 4th
TAR 8: Gaghan Family, 6th
TAR 9: Ray & Yolanda, 3rd
TAR 10: Dustin & Kandice, 4th
TAR 11: Dustin & Kandice, 2nd
TAR 12: Ron & Christina, 2nd
TAR 13: Ken & Tina, 2nd
TAR 14: Jaime & Cara, 2nd
TAR 15: Maria & Tiffany, 6th
TAR 16: Carol & Brandy, 5th
TAR 17: Nat & Kat, 1st
TAR 18: Kisha & Jen, 1st
TAR 19: Bill & Cathi, 5th
TAR 20: Brendon & Rachel, 3rd
TAR 21: Natalie & Nadiya, 4th
TAR 22: Caroline & Jennifer, 4th
TAR 23: Ally & Ashley, 5th
TAR 24: Caroline & Jennifer, 2nd
TAR 25: Amy & Maya, 1st
TAR 26: Hayley & Blair, 3rd
TAR 27: Tiffany & Krista, 4th
TAR 28: Sheri & Cole, 2nd

LOL, I never picked teams who placed below 6th.

Update:

Mostly same, but some changes.

TAR 6: Adam & Rebecca (3rd)
TAR 8: Weaver Family (3rd)
TAR 16: Steve & Allie (6th)
TAR 23: Nicky & Kim  (6th)
TAR 29: Brooke & Scott (1st)
TAR 30: Kristi & Jen (3rd)

Update: Some changes.

TAR 6: Hayden & Aaron (4th)
TAR 14: Kisha & Jen (4th)
TAR 16: Dan & Jordan (1st)
TAR 28: Burnie & Ashley (4th)

New:

TAR 31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR 32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
December 20, 2020, 04:33:25 PM
Here is my list for seasons I have watched fully!

Season 1: Joe and Bill (3rd)
Season 2: Oswald & Danny (4th)
Season 3: Aaron & Arianne (7th) or Ken & Gerard (3rd)
Season 4: Reichen & Chip (1st)
Season 5: Charla and Mirna (6th)
Season 6: Hayden & Aaron (4th) or Adam & Rebecca (3rd)
Season 7: Susan & Patrick (8th), Meredith & Gretchen (4th), or Uchenna & Joyce (1st)
Season 9: Eric & Jeremy (2nd)
Season 10: Dustin & Kandice (4th)
Season 11: Charla & Mirna (3rd)
Season 12: Kynt & Vyxsin (5th) or Ron & Christina (2nd)
Season 13: Toni & Dallas (4th)
Season 14: Kisha & Jen (4th), Margie & Luke (3rd), Jamie & Cara (2nd), or Tammy & Victor (1st)
Season 15: Sam & Dan (2nd) or Meghan & Cheyne (1st)
Season 17: Brook & Claire (2nd)
Season 18: Kent & Vyxsin (5th), Gary & Mallory (2nd), or Kisha & Jen (1st)
Season 19: Bill & Cathi (5th) or Ernie & Cindy (1st)
Season 21: Natalie & Nadiya (4th) or Jaymes & James (2nd)
Season 22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
Season 23: Tim & Marie (2nd)
Season 25: Kym & Alli (5th) or Amy & Maya (1st)
Season 26: Laura & Tyler (1st)
Season 27: Denise & James Earl (5th) or Justin & Diana (2nd)
Season 28: Tyler & Korey (3rd) or Sheri & Cole (2nd)
Season 29: Becca & Floyd (5th) or Brooke & Scott (1st)
Season 30: Kristi & Jen (3rd) or Cody & Jessica (1st)
Season 31: Corinne & Eliza (9th), Tyler & Korey (2nd), Colin & Christie (1st)
Season 32: Will & James (1st)

Canada 4: Rita & Yvette (5th), Frankie & Amy (4th), or Steph & Kristen (1st)
Australia 4: Hayley & Mikayla (7th), Jasmine & Jerome (2nd), or Tim & Rod (1st)
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Yesterday at 10:52:27 PM
My list is based on my preseason perceptions of each season. There were seasons I had no perceived favorites and said so. Season 29 preseason we had individual racers announced so I indicated which individual racer.


Season 1   Rob and Brennan (1st)
Season 2   Chris and Alex (1st)
Season 3   Derek and Drew (4th)
Season 4   Reichen and Chip (1st)
Season 5   Colin and Christie (2nd)
Season 6   Kris and Jon (2nd)
Season 7   No preference
Season 8   Linz (1st)
Season 9   Eric and Jeremy (2nd)
Season 10  Tyler and James (1st)
Season 11   Eric and Danelle (1st)
Season 12   No preference
Season 13   No preference
Season 14   No preference
Season 15   Meghan-Cheyne (1st)
Season 16   Jet and Cord (2nd)
Season 17   No preference
Season 18   Jet and Cord (6th)
Season 19   Ernie and Cindy (1st)
Season 20   Rachel and Dave (1st)
Season 21   Jaymes and James (2nd)
Season 22   No preference
Season 23   Jason and Amy (1st)
Season 24   Dave and Connor (1st)
Season 25   Adam and Bethany (3rd)
Season 26   Aly and Steve (6th)
Season 27   No preference
Season 28   Brodie and Kurt (5th)
Season 29   (Brooke and) Scott (1st)
Season 30   Cody and Jessica (1st)
Season 31   Colin and Christie (1st)
Season 32    Will and James (1st)
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Today at 11:42:16 AM
This thread <33

UPDATE

These are the #1 teams that I was rooting since Leg 1 in their particular season :
TAR 2 : Tara & Will (2nd)
TAR 3 : Flo & Zach (1st)
TAR 4 : Millie & Chuck (5th)
TAR 5 : Colin & Christie (2nd)
TAR 6 : Kris & Jon (2nd)
TAR 7 : Rob & Amber (2nd)
TAR 9 : Joseph & Monica (4th)
TAR 10 : Dustin & Kandice (4th)
TAR 11 : Dustin & Kandice (2nd)
TAR 12 : Nathan & Jennifer (4th)
TAR 13 : Nick & Starr (1st)
TAR 14 : Tammy & Victor (1st)
TAR 15 : Meghan & Cheyne (1st)
TAR 16 : Brent & Caite (3rd)
TAR 17 : Jill & Thomas (3rd)
TAR 18 : Ron & Christina (7th)
TAR 19 : Ernie & Cindy (1st)
TAR 20 : Ralph & Vanessa (4th)
TAR 21 : Abbie & Ryan (5th)
TAR 22 : John & Jessica (9th)
TAR 23 : Jason & Amy (1st)
TAR 24 : Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR 25 : Dennis & Isabelle (10th) :(
TAR 26 : Jelani & Jenny (2nd)
TAR 27 : Kelsey & Joey (1st)
TAR 28 : Matt & Dana (1st)
TAR 29 : London & Logan (3rd)
TAR 30 : Henry & Evan (2nd)
TAR 31 : Nicole & Victor (4th)
TAR 32 : Hung & Chee (2nd)

This list really shows how much I love Couple/Dating Teams in each season of TAR  :funny:
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Today at 12:15:23 PM
21: Natalie and Nadiya (4th)
22: Dave and Connor (8th)
23: Tim and Marie (2nd)
24: Dave and Connor (1st)
25: Adam and Bethany (3rd)
26: Hayley and Blair (3rd)
27: Kelsey and Joey (1st)
28: Sheri and Cole (2nd)
29: Becca and Floyd (5th)
30: Cody and Jessica (1st)
31: Colin and Christie (1st)
32: Hung and Chee (2nd)

Canada 1: Vanessa and Celina (3rd)
Canada 2: Natalie and Meaghan (2nd)
Canada 3: No. One.
Canada 4: Jillian and Emmett (2nd)
Canada 5: Kenneth and Ryan (2nd)
Canada 6: Taylor and Courtney (2nd)
Canada 7: Aarthy and Thinesh (5th)
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Today at 01:12:13 PM
TAR 1: Nancy/Emily (5th) 11years old me was sooo devastated when they got eliminated with the 24h penalty.
TAR 2: Oswald/Danny (4th)
TAR 3: Teri/Ian (2th)
TAR 4: Tian/Jaree (6th)
TAR 5: Linda/Karen (4th) A REAL SHAME THEY NEVER CAME BACK
TAR 6: Kris/Jon (2th) Also wish they came back
TAR 7: Uchenna/Joyce (W)
TAR 8: The Paolo Family (5th)
TAR 9: BJ & Tyler (W)
TAR 10: Dustin & Kandice (4th)
TAR 11: Charla & Mirna (3rd)
TAR 12: Kynt & Vyxsin (5th)
TAR 13: Toni & Dallas (4th)
TAR 14: Margie & Luke (2th)
TAR 15: Maria & Tiffany (6th)
TAR 16: Dan & Jordan (W)
TAR 17: Brook & Claire (2th) Still waiting for them to return
TAR 18: Kent & Vyxsin (5th) Yes them again, they are that ICONIC
TAR 19: Bill & Cathi (5th) RIP SWEET PRINCE
TAR 20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR 21: Natalie & Nadiya (4th)
TAR 22: Pam & Winnie (7th)
TAR 23: Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR 24: Brandon & Rachel (3rd)
TAR 25: Kym & Alli (5th)
TAR 26: Mike & Rochelle (4th)
TAR 27: Tiffany & Krista (4th)
TAR 28: Tyler & Korey (3rd)
TAR 29: Becca & Floyd (5th)
TAR 30: Kristi & Jen (3rd)
TAR 31: Colin & Christie (W)
TAR 32: Michelle & Victoria (8th)

TARC 1: Vanessa & Celina
TARC 2: Sukhi & Jinder
TARC 3: Brent & Sean
TARC 4: Frankie & Amy
TARC 5: Adam & Andrea
TARC 6: Phil & Martina
TARC 7: Aarthy & Thinesh

TARAUS 1: Sam & Renae
TARAUS 2: Lucy & Emilia
TARAUS 3: Sally & Tyson
TARAUS 4: Jasmin & Jerome
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Today at 06:48:17 PM
TAR 1: Rob & Brennan (1st)
TAR 2: Oswald & Danny (4th)
TAR 3: Flo & Zach (1st)
TAR 4: Jon & Al (4th)
TAR 5: Colin & Christie (2nd)
TAR 6: Lori & Bolo (5th)
TAR 7: Meredith & Gretchen (4th)
TAR 8: Gaghan Family (6th)
TAR 9: Fran & Barry (5th)
TAR 10: Erwin & Godwin (5th)
TAR 11: Oswald & Danny (4th)
TAR 12: Kent & Vixen (5th)
TAR 13: Toni & Dallas (4th)
TAR 14: Mel & Mike (6th)
TAR 15: Maria & Tiffany (6th)
TAR 16: Jet & Cord (2nd)
TAR 17: Gary & Mallory (6th)
TAR 18: Zev & Justin (4th)
TAR 19: Jeremy & Sandy (2nd)
TAR 20: Bopper & Mark (5th)
TAR 21: James & Jaymes (2nd)
TAR 22: David & Connor (8th)
TAR 23: Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR 24: Natalie & Nadiya (11th)
TAR 25: Misti & Jim (2nd)
TAR 26: Jeff & Jackie (7th)
TAR 27: Tiffany & Krista (4th)
TAR 28: Tyler & James (3rd)
TAR 29: Becca & Floyd (5th)
TAR 30: Havent Seen
TAR 31: Colin & Christie (1st)
TAR 32: Eswar & Aparna (5th)
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Today at 08:12:24 PM
Revised after rewatch, and including season 32:

Season 1 : No one
Season 2 : Oswald & Danny (4th)
Season 3 : Teri & Ian (2nd)
Season 4 : Kelly & Jon (2nd)
Season 5 : Charla & Mirna (6th)
Season 6 : Adam & Rebecca (3rd)
Season 7 : Meredith & Gretchen (4th)
Season 8 : Weaver family (3rd)
Season 9 : No one
Season 10 : Dustin & Kandice (4th)
Season 11 : Charla & Mirna (3rd)
Season 12 : Ron & Christina (2nd)
Season 13 : Kelly & Christy (6th)
Season 14 : Jaime & Cara (2nd)
Season 15 : No one
Season 16 : No one
Season 17 : Nick & Vicki (4th)
Season 18 : Kent & Vyxsin (5th)
Season 19 : Bill & Cathi (5th)
Season 20 : Vanessa & Ralph (4th)
Season 21 : Natalie & Nadiya (4th)
Season 22 : Caroline & Jennifer (4th)
Season 23 : Tim & Marie (2nd)
Season 24 : Caroline & Jennifer (2nd)
Season 25 : Shelly & Nici (7th)
Season 26 : Hayley & Blair (3rd)
Season 27 : Tiffany & Krista (4th)
Season 28 : Brittany & Jessica (9th)
Season 29 : Brooke & Scott (1st)
Season 30 : Henry & Evan (2nd)
Season 31 : Corinne & Eliza (9th)
Season 32 : Michelle & Victoria (8th)

Only 1 winner pick and dozens of 4th place team  :groan:
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Re: Your #1 Team Each Season & Their Placements
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 08:12:24 PM

Season 32 : Michelle & Victoria (8th)


I have to agree a lot with this one ^ I picked Eswar & Aparna though because they were my favorite.
However, I was very disappointed to see Michelle & Victoria go early!
