Here is my list for seasons I have watched fully!
Season 1: Joe and Bill (3rd)
Season 2: Oswald & Danny (4th)
Season 3: Aaron & Arianne (7th) or Ken & Gerard (3rd)
Season 4: Reichen & Chip (1st)
Season 5: Charla and Mirna (6th)
Season 6: Hayden & Aaron (4th) or Adam & Rebecca (3rd)
Season 7: Susan & Patrick (8th), Meredith & Gretchen (4th), or Uchenna & Joyce (1st)
Season 9: Eric & Jeremy (2nd)
Season 10: Dustin & Kandice (4th)
Season 11: Charla & Mirna (3rd)
Season 12: Kynt & Vyxsin (5th) or Ron & Christina (2nd)
Season 13: Toni & Dallas (4th)
Season 14: Kisha & Jen (4th), Margie & Luke (3rd), Jamie & Cara (2nd), or Tammy & Victor (1st)
Season 15: Sam & Dan (2nd) or Meghan & Cheyne (1st)
Season 17: Brook & Claire (2nd)
Season 18: Kent & Vyxsin (5th), Gary & Mallory (2nd), or Kisha & Jen (1st)
Season 19: Bill & Cathi (5th) or Ernie & Cindy (1st)
Season 21: Natalie & Nadiya (4th) or Jaymes & James (2nd)
Season 22: Joey & Meghan (5th)
Season 23: Tim & Marie (2nd)
Season 25: Kym & Alli (5th) or Amy & Maya (1st)
Season 26: Laura & Tyler (1st)
Season 27: Denise & James Earl (5th) or Justin & Diana (2nd)
Season 28: Tyler & Korey (3rd) or Sheri & Cole (2nd)
Season 29: Becca & Floyd (5th) or Brooke & Scott (1st)
Season 30: Kristi & Jen (3rd) or Cody & Jessica (1st)
Season 31: Corinne & Eliza (9th), Tyler & Korey (2nd), Colin & Christie (1st)
Season 32: Will & James (1st)
Canada 4: Rita & Yvette (5th), Frankie & Amy (4th), or Steph & Kristen (1st)
Australia 4: Hayley & Mikayla (7th), Jasmine & Jerome (2nd), or Tim & Rod (1st)