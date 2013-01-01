For Me :



TAR1: Nancy and Emily (5th)

TAR2: Oswald and Danny (4th)

TAR3: Flo and Zach (1st)

TAR4: Tian and Jaree (6th)

TAR5: Charla and Mirna (6th)

TAR6: Gus and Hera (7th)

TAR7: Brian and Greg (6th)

TAR8: Gaghan Family (6th)

TAR9: Bj and Tyler (1st)

TAR10: Dustin and Kandice (4th)

TAR11: Charla and Mirna (3rd)

TAR12: Kynt and Vyksin (5th)

TAR13: Dan and Drew (3rd)

TAR14: Margie and Luke (3rd)

TAR15: Maria and Tiffany (6th)

TAR16: Steve and Allie (6th)

TAR17: Brooke and Claire (2nd)

TAR18: Kent and Vyksin (5th)

TAR19: Bill & Cathi (5th)

TAR20: Bopper & Mark (5th)

TAR21: Natalie and Nadiya (4th)

TAR22: Max and Katie (2nd)

TAR23: Tim and Marie (2nd)

TAR24: Brendon and Rachel (3rd)

TAR25: Kym and Alli (5th)

TAR26: Hayley & Blair (3rd)

TAR27: Tiffany and Krista (4th)

TAR28: Sheri & Cole (2nd)

TAR29: Becca and Floyd (4th)

TAR30: Cody and Jessica (1st)

TAR31: Colin & Christie (1st)

TAR32: Kaylynn & Haley (6th)



