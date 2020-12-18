This thread <33UPDATE
These are the #1 teams that I was rooting since Leg 1 in their particular season :
TAR 2 : Tara & Will (2nd)
TAR 3 : Flo & Zach (1st)
TAR 4 : Millie & Chuck (5th)
TAR 5 : Colin & Christie (2nd)
TAR 6 : Kris & Jon (2nd)
TAR 7 : Rob & Amber (2nd)
TAR 9 : Joseph & Monica (4th)
TAR 10 : Dustin & Kandice (4th)
TAR 11 : Dustin & Kandice (2nd)
TAR 12 : Nathan & Jennifer (4th)
TAR 13 : Nick & Starr (1st)
TAR 14 : Tammy & Victor (1st)
TAR 15 : Meghan & Cheyne (1st)
TAR 16 : Brent & Caite (3rd)
TAR 17 : Jill & Thomas (3rd)
TAR 18 : Ron & Christina (7th)
TAR 19 : Ernie & Cindy (1st)
TAR 20 : Ralph & Vanessa (4th)
TAR 21 : Abbie & Ryan (5th)
TAR 22 : John & Jessica (9th)
TAR 23 : Jason & Amy (1st)
TAR 24 : Leo & Jamal (4th)
TAR 25 : Dennis & Isabelle (10th)
TAR 26 : Jelani & Jenny (2nd)
TAR 27 : Kelsey & Joey (1st)
TAR 28 : Matt & Dana (1st)
TAR 29 : London & Logan (3rd)
TAR 30 : Henry & Evan (2nd)
TAR 31 : Nicole & Victor (4th)
TAR 32 : Hung & Chee (2nd)
This list really shows how much I love Couple/Dating Teams in each season of TAR