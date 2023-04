Idea for another TAR Reality Showdown cast and potential route

(I’m more familiar with Amazing Race than Survivor or BB, btw)

12 team cast (i didnt really follow the bipoc rule)



Survivor Teams:

Tony and Sarah (Cops R Us)

Stephen and JT or Rob Cesternino

Amanda and Parvati (I was almost tempted to put Sandra Diaz-Twine here)

Denise and Malcolm



Big Brother:

Boogie and Will (if they’re too controversial, replace with Dan G and Memphis)

Liz and Julia

Dick and Daniele

Taylor and Joseph (if they’re on 36, replace with Kaycee and Tyler)



Amazing Race:

Justin and Diana

Kym and Alli

Kris and Jon

Eric and Jeremy



Alts (ones that aren’t mentioned already): Russell and Brandon (Survivor), Dustin and Kandice, Raquel and Cayla, Mark and Elena (BB), Kristi and Jen, Leo and Alana, Cirie and Other Player/Aras, basically any good racer/houseguest/castaway that comes to mind



Route:

Starting Line: Breakers Mansion, Newport RI



1. US -> Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Pit Stop: Plaza de La Bandera)



2. D.R.-> Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia (PS: Laguna Capiguara)



3. Bolivia -> Belo Horizonte, Brazil (PS: Arena Independencia)



4. Brazil -> Abuja, Nigeria (PS: Lokogoma Junction)



5. Nigeria -> Nairobi, Kenya (PS: Bomas of Kenya)



6. Kenya -> Cagliari, Italy (PS: Bastione de St Remy)



7. Italy -> Stuttgart, Germany (PS: Neuss Schloss)



8. Stuttgart -> Leipzig, Germany (PS: Volkerschlactdenkmal)



9. Germany -> Nagpur, India (PS: Futala Fountain)



10. India -> Gwangju, South Korea (PS: May 18 Memorial Park)



11. S.K. -> Sapporo, Japan (PS: Sapporo Beer Museum)



12. Japan -> Denver, Colorado



The final leg would take teams through both the urban and rural parts of the city, visiting famous places such as Coors Field, the Denver Zoo, and some of the natural parks in the outskirts of the city (I don’t really have many ideas because I live in the Northeast). There are two memory tasks, one takes place at Dinosaur Ridge (the pit start is located at the Red Rocks Ampitheater), where teams have to identify the animals (both living and extinct) that they saw on the race by the scientific names (which they also heard throughout the race), and at the Denver Perfoming Arts Center, racers will have to do a memory task relating to the “reality showdown” theme by answering quiz questions about the actions of certain racers throughout the race (they will have to remember what they did as well as what others did). There are 2 other tasks sprinkled in this leg, as well.



Finish Line: Denver Botanic Gardens



As for twists, both the yield and the U-turn would return, as would the U-turn vote. There would be at least 2 NELs, and 1 KOR. There could be a new twist, but I don’t have any ideas for those.



(This season unintentionally features similarities to older seasons, I came up with the end city and the start city locations before the cast and the rest of the Route)