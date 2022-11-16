Back again with another trip around the world and another race concept, this time, a race that is basically a reverse TAR7 in a way.



This can either be returnees only, new teams, or a mix of both, with a possibility to have some above twists mentioned. There would be 12 teams, 3 NELs (if you include KORs), speed bumps for the teams that come last on the first NEL and the KOR (no penalty for the team that comes last on the penultimate leg), u-turns or yields, a fast forward, and potentially a switchback, maybe even invent a new twist. This route may or may not be fully realistic. (I also have a slight affinity for famous/historical/ancient places).



Route:



Starting Line: Cleveland Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio (if not available for filming, a backup starting line could be held at Progressive Field, I also originally wanted to start this race in rural Rhode Island or New Hampshire, but that would be unrealistic)



Leg 1: Cleveland -> Cardiff/Rural Wales, UK (F12, elimination leg, maybe also visit that long llairfairpwll town for the lols if possible) Pit Stop: Cardiff Castle

Leg 2: Cardiff -> Portsmouth, England, UK (F11, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Portchester Castle

Leg 3: Portsmouth -> La Rochelle, France (F10, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Maritime Museum

Leg 4: La Rochelle -> Zagreb, Croatia (F9, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Kamenita Vrata

Leg 5: Zagreb -> Tel Aviv, Israel (F8, Non-elimination leg) Pit Stop: Clock Tower

Leg 6: Tel Aviv -> Dhaka, Bangladesh (F8, elimination leg) Pit Stop: National Martyr Monument

Leg 7: Dhaka -> Surat, India (F7, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Surat Castle

Leg 8: Surat -> Porto Novo, Benin (F6, keep on racing leg) Pit Stop: Honme Museum

Leg 9: Porto Novo -> Lomé, Togo (F6, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Palais de Lome

Leg 10: Lomé -> Georgetown, Guyana (F5, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Bonsika Creek

Leg 11: Georgetown -> Merida, Mexico (F4, non elimination leg) Pit Stop: Chichen Itza

Leg 12: Merida/Yucatán -> Orlando, Florida (F4, later F3)



In this final leg, the final 4 teams would be sent to Lake Eola Park to complete an Active Route Info about objects seen on the race, then one team member would have to ride the worlds tallest SkyCoaster at Fun Spot (last team to arrive here is eliminated), and after completing that task, teams would have to drive to Disney World (which kinda makes this unrealistic, but hey its my amazing race). At Disney World, teams would have to find hidden mickeys at one of the hotels near the Magic Kingdom, and then teams would have to head to the Transportation and Ticket Center, and complete a second Roadblock (that must be completed by the other team member, of course). Teams would have to arrange books that have pictures of the pit stops (and Lake Eola) on them and sort them into categories (monuments, castles, museums, natural places), and once that is done, teams must run to the Finish Line located at Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom.

