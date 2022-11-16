Ideas for new types of casting for seasons:
Game Changers (Power Players): featuring teams that are notable for changing the game in some way
Fans vs Favorites: Again, just like Survivor, 6 new teams vs 6 fan favorite veterans
US vs Canada (dont know if this is possible, this can be either newbies, all stars, or both): similar to AUS3, there are 6 teams from the US and 6 from Canada competing for money (a variation of this is North vs South or East vs West, based on the cities that the teams live in)
A season that only visits ancient/historical places
A season featuring only first boots/2nd place teams/winners
Have 24/22 Survivor/BB all stars compete on TAR and vice versa
A season with only F/F teams (so that we can finally have a 4th f/f winning team)
A season with only alpha male teams
A season with only siblings or parent/child or husband/wife teams (teams of 2)
(Unlikely) A season with only BIPOC teams (though Im afraid this might be controversial)
Have TAR 37/38 be an unfinished business season
These teams should be brought back (my opinion),
Kris/Jon (6), Eric/Jeremy (9), Charla/Mirna (5/11), Dustin/Kandace (10/11), Oswald/Danny (2/11), Brook/Claire (17), Bopper/Mark (20),
Adam/Bethany (25), Kym/Alli (25), Hayley/Blair (26), Justin/Diana (27), Brodie/Kurt (28), Matt/Redmond (29), Liz/Michael (29), Alex/Conor (30), Kristi/Jen (30), Chris/Bret (31), Nicole/Victor (31), Kaylynn/Haley (32), Hung/Chee (32), Taylor/Isaiah (33), Anthony/Spencer (33), Raquel/Cayla (33), Ryan/Dusty (33), Abby/Will (34), Marcus/Michael (34), Emily/Molly (34), (insert team here) (35)
Bring back the fast forward!