If 2023 sees CBS/WRP retain COVID-19 protocols and the charter plane, here is my idea for routes for filming of the next two seasons. Charter planes have to stick to a particular area, so why not have Oceania-Asia-Hawaii for 36 and Africa-Middle East-Europe for 37. We are LONG overdue Oceania and Africa, and Asia will be in a better place next year to host legs.

Season 36 (filming May-June 2023)
1. Uluru and Alice Springs, Australia (start)
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Suva, Fiji
5. Nadi and Western Beaches, Fiji
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8. Kandy, Sri Lanka
9. Kathmandu, Nepal
10. Rural and Everest, Nepal
11. Da Nang, Vietnam
12. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States (finish)

Season 37 (filming October-November 2023)
1. Chefchaouen, Morocco (start)
2. Casablanca, Morocco
3. Banjul, The Gambia
4. Luanda, Angola
5. Cape Town, South Africa
6. Stellenbosch, South Africa
7. Nairobi, Kenya
8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
9. Cappadocia, Turkey
10. Ljubljana, Slovenia
11. Dublin, Ireland
12. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (finish)
For those that welcome me, hello!

Heres a what if for a season that stays entirely in the US (similar to a few TARCAN seasons).
Note: This is not a family edition, but this route is similar to it
(This route might be poorly designed, the first city before an arrow represents the airport that teams would be flying in)
Starting Line: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Leg 1: Chicago -> Rural Wisconsin -> Minneapolis, MN (mega leg) Pit Stop: Mall of America
Leg 2: Minneapolis -> Rural Iowa      Pit Stop: some corn field in Iowa
Leg 3: Des Moines -> Saint Louis, MO           Pit Stop: Gateway Arch
Leg 4: St Louis -> Houston, TX (with NASA-inspired tasks)      Pit Stop: Astrodome
Leg 5: Houston -> Albuquerque/Roswell, NM       Pit Stop: Sandia Crest
Leg 6: Albuquerque -> Rural Nevada (Reno)  Pit Stop: Lake Tahoe (NV side)
Leg 7: Reno -> Charlotte, NC               Pit Stop: US National Whitewater Center
Leg 8: Charlotte -> Rural West Virginia     Pit Stop: Pricketts Fort State Park
Leg 9: Pittsburgh -> Northern Delaware/Maryland       Pit Stop: National Aquarium (was gonna have it be Fort Henry, but I already had a fort pit stop)
Leg 10: Baltimore -> Philadelphia, PA (keep racing, final leg, teams have to drive instead of using a plane)

Finish Line: Philadelphia Museum of Art
Final memory challenge at Fairmont Park would involve painting the states that racers visited during the race (IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, TX, NM, NV, NC, WV, PA, DE, and MD)
Yes, I did an American only season of TAR without visiting California or New York lol
My Returning Players Season Dream Cast (that could be possible and if it was season 36)

1. Eric & Jeremy (S9)
2. Brook & Claire (S17)
3. Kym & Ali (S25)
4. Justin & Diana (S27)
5. Denise & James Earl (S27)
6. Hung & Chee (S32)
7. Arun & Natalia (S33)
8. Taylor & Isaiah (S33)
9. Emlly & Molly (S34)
10. Marcus & Michael (S34)
11. Abby & Will (S34)
12. BIPOC MF (S35)

MF - 6
FF - 3
MM - 3
Im gonna do another race route for TAR US, this one will be around the world

This hypothetical season would have 2 fast forwards (no head shaving) 2 head to heads, and 1 u-turn, with possibility to include a switchback somewhere

Starting Line: Jackson Square Park, New Orleans (You could alternatively have it in Cairo, a la TAR34/35
Leg 1: New Orleans -> Cairo, Egypt (Pit Stop: Pyramids of Giza)
Leg 2: Cairo -> Beirut, Lebanon (Pit Stop: Place de lEtoile, if this country isnt safe, it could be replaced by a leg in Israel, Jordan, or UAE)
Leg 3: Beirut -> Istanbul, Turkey (Pit Stop: Kiztasi, keep racing to leg 4)
Leg 4: Istanbul -> Santorini, Greece (Pit Stop: Santorini Folklore Museum)
Leg 5: Santorini -> Belgrade, Serbia (Pit Stop: Spomenik Desanki Maksimovic)
Leg 6: Belgrade -> Helsinki, Finland (Pit Stop: Esplanadi)
Leg 7: Helsinki -> Lulea, Sweden (keep racing from leg 6, Pit Stop: Mjolkuddsberget)
Leg 8: Lulea -> Pretoria, South Africa (Pit Stop: South African State Theatre)
Leg 9: Pretoria -> Manaus, Brazil (Pit Stop: Ponta des Lajes, overlooking the Rio Negro)
Leg 10: Manaus -> Belize City, Belize (Pit Stop: Belize Sign Monument)
Leg 11: Belize City -> San Antonio, Texas, United States
Final Leg tasks involve shooting basketballs at the Spurs arena, doing a memory task involving pit stops at the Tower of the Americas, and getting the final clue at the Riverwalk before running to the Finish Line.
Finish Line: The Historic Alamo (outside)
26,000 Miles, 5 Continents, 11 Countries (3 new)
This is a list of who I think should get a call for a returning teams 'unfinished business' season:

17:
Brook & Claire

23:
Tim & Marie

25:
Kym & Alli
Shelley & Nici
Adam & Bethany

26:
Hayley & Blair

27:
Justin & Diana
Tiffany & Krista
Denise & James Earl

30:
Kristi & Jen
Lucas & Brittany
Alex & Conor

31:
Chris & Bret

32:
Michelle & Victoria
Hung & Chee
Kaylynn & Haley

33: (would frankly be happy with any of the Final 6 being called)
Raquel & Cayla
Ryan & Dusty
Arun & Natalia
Taylor & Isaiah

34:
Emily & Molly
Marcus & Michael
Glenda & Lumumba
Abby & Will

Am interested to see how 35 alters this list.

I don't think they should invite 'legend' teams who have competed two or three times before, or previous winners. But I do have a good idea of who would be asked in those scenarios.
Ideas for new types of casting for seasons:
Game Changers (Power Players): featuring teams that are notable for changing the game in some way
Fans vs Favorites: Again, just like Survivor, 6 new teams vs 6 fan favorite veterans
US vs Canada (dont know if this is possible, this can be either newbies, all stars, or both): similar to AUS3, there are 6 teams from the US and 6 from Canada competing for money (a variation of this is North vs South or East vs West, based on the cities that the teams live in)
A season that only visits ancient/historical places
A season featuring only first boots/2nd place teams/winners
Have 24/22 Survivor/BB all stars compete on TAR and vice versa
A season with only F/F teams (so that we can finally have a 4th f/f winning team)
A season with only alpha male teams
A season with only siblings or parent/child or husband/wife teams (teams of 2)
(Unlikely) A season with only BIPOC teams (though Im afraid this might be controversial)
Have TAR 37/38 be an unfinished business season

These teams should be brought back (my opinion),
Kris/Jon (6), Eric/Jeremy (9), Charla/Mirna (5/11), Dustin/Kandace (10/11), Oswald/Danny (2/11), Brook/Claire (17), Bopper/Mark (20),
Adam/Bethany (25), Kym/Alli (25), Hayley/Blair (26), Justin/Diana (27), Brodie/Kurt (28), Matt/Redmond (29), Liz/Michael (29), Alex/Conor (30), Kristi/Jen (30), Chris/Bret (31), Nicole/Victor (31), Kaylynn/Haley (32), Hung/Chee (32), Taylor/Isaiah (33), Anthony/Spencer (33), Raquel/Cayla (33), Ryan/Dusty (33), Abby/Will (34), Marcus/Michael (34), Emily/Molly (34), (insert team here) (35)

Bring back the fast forward!
I want to see another route similar to S13. Regardless of where the locations would be, it's a unique way to circumnavigate the globe and has only been done once before.

I really want to see the race end in a foreign country. Maybe if the race has an All-Winners season, they could throw teams for a loop and have the race officially end in a country like South Korea or Singapore. Both challenging and difficult places to navigate and communicate, especially as teams are racing for a million bucks.

I want to see a 30 minute penalty enforced for NEL's. "Apparently" there are no more NEL, but I would love to see a penalty enforced for coming in last if they choose to keep them. Since teams are traveling via a private jet, I'd see the penalty enforced on the next available task. Just enough of a penalty to be a hinderance, but not enough to make you fall too far behind.

I want an All-Winners season and my (realistic) cast would like this:

Rob and Brennan
BJ and Tyler
Nick and Starr
Megan Cheyne
Dan and Jordan
Nat and Kat
Ernie and Cindy
Jason and Amy
Amy and Maya
Joey and Kelsey
Brooke and Scott
Colin and Christie

Realistically, Tammy and Victor would likely take Nick and Starr's spot because producers and Phil really seem to love S14 (even though it's terrible)
