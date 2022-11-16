I want to see another route similar to S13. Regardless of where the locations would be, it's a unique way to circumnavigate the globe and has only been done once before.



I really want to see the race end in a foreign country. Maybe if the race has an All-Winners season, they could throw teams for a loop and have the race officially end in a country like South Korea or Singapore. Both challenging and difficult places to navigate and communicate, especially as teams are racing for a million bucks.



I want to see a 30 minute penalty enforced for NEL's. "Apparently" there are no more NEL, but I would love to see a penalty enforced for coming in last if they choose to keep them. Since teams are traveling via a private jet, I'd see the penalty enforced on the next available task. Just enough of a penalty to be a hinderance, but not enough to make you fall too far behind.



I want an All-Winners season and my (realistic) cast would like this:



Rob and Brennan

BJ and Tyler

Nick and Starr

Megan Cheyne

Dan and Jordan

Nat and Kat

Ernie and Cindy

Jason and Amy

Amy and Maya

Joey and Kelsey

Brooke and Scott

Colin and Christie



Realistically, Tammy and Victor would likely take Nick and Starr's spot because producers and Phil really seem to love S14 (even though it's terrible)