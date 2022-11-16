If 2023 sees CBS/WRP retain COVID-19 protocols and the charter plane, here is my idea for routes for filming of the next two seasons. Charter planes have to stick to a particular area, so why not have Oceania-Asia-Hawaii for 36 and Africa-Middle East-Europe for 37. We are LONG overdue Oceania and Africa, and Asia will be in a better place next year to host legs.
Season 36 (filming June-July 2023)
1. Uluru and Alice Springs, Australia (start)
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Suva, Fiji
5. Nadi and Western Beaches, Fiji
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8. Kandy, Sri Lanka
9. Kathmandu, Nepal
10. Rural and Everest, Nepal
11. Da Nang, Vietnam
12. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States (finish)
Season 37 (filming October-November 2023)
1. Chefchaouen, Morocco (start)
2. Casablanca, Morocco
3. Banjul, The Gambia
4. Luanda, Angola
5. Cape Town, South Africa
6. Stellenbosch, South Africa
7. Nairobi, Kenya
8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
9. Cappadocia, Turkey
10. Ljubljana, Slovenia
11. Dublin, Ireland
12. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (finish)