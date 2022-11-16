« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**

Offline Alenaveda

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4750 on: November 16, 2022, 07:06:12 AM »
Hi, QuizMan92 !  :welcome: to the R.F.F.!
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4751 on: November 16, 2022, 12:21:59 PM »
If 2023 sees CBS/WRP retain COVID-19 protocols and the charter plane, here is my idea for routes for filming of the next two seasons. Charter planes have to stick to a particular area, so why not have Oceania-Asia-Hawaii for 36 and Africa-Middle East-Europe for 37. We are LONG overdue Oceania and Africa, and Asia will be in a better place next year to host legs.

Season 36 (filming May-June 2023)
1. Uluru and Alice Springs, Australia (start)
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Suva, Fiji
5. Nadi and Western Beaches, Fiji
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8. Kandy, Sri Lanka
9. Kathmandu, Nepal
10. Rural and Everest, Nepal
11. Da Nang, Vietnam
12. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States (finish)

Season 37 (filming October-November 2023)
1. Chefchaouen, Morocco (start)
2. Casablanca, Morocco
3. Banjul, The Gambia
4. Luanda, Angola
5. Cape Town, South Africa
6. Stellenbosch, South Africa
7. Nairobi, Kenya
8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
9. Cappadocia, Turkey
10. Ljubljana, Slovenia
11. Dublin, Ireland
12. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (finish)
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online QuizMan92

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4752 on: November 16, 2022, 03:17:16 PM »
For those that welcome me, hello!

Heres a what if for a season that stays entirely in the US (similar to a few TARCAN seasons).
Note: This is not a family edition, but this route is similar to it
(This route might be poorly designed, the first city before an arrow represents the airport that teams would be flying in)
Starting Line: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Leg 1: Chicago -> Rural Wisconsin -> Minneapolis, MN (mega leg) Pit Stop: Mall of America
Leg 2: Minneapolis -> Rural Iowa      Pit Stop: some corn field in Iowa
Leg 3: Des Moines -> Saint Louis, MO           Pit Stop: Gateway Arch
Leg 4: St Louis -> Houston, TX (with NASA-inspired tasks)      Pit Stop: Astrodome
Leg 5: Houston -> Albuquerque/Roswell, NM       Pit Stop: Sandia Crest
Leg 6: Albuquerque -> Rural Nevada (Reno)  Pit Stop: Lake Tahoe (NV side)
Leg 7: Reno -> Charlotte, NC               Pit Stop: US National Whitewater Center
Leg 8: Charlotte -> Rural West Virginia     Pit Stop: Pricketts Fort State Park
Leg 9: Pittsburgh -> Northern Delaware/Maryland       Pit Stop: National Aquarium (was gonna have it be Fort Henry, but I already had a fort pit stop)
Leg 10: Baltimore -> Philadelphia, PA (keep racing, final leg, teams have to drive instead of using a plane)

Finish Line: Philadelphia Museum of Art
Final memory challenge at Fairmont Park would involve painting the states that racers visited during the race (IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, TX, NM, NV, NC, WV, PA, DE, and MD)
Yes, I did an American only season of TAR without visiting California or New York lol
Offline LandonM170

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4753 on: December 16, 2022, 09:42:05 PM »
My Returning Players Season Dream Cast (that could be possible and if it was season 36)

1. Eric & Jeremy (S9)
2. Brook & Claire (S17)
3. Kym & Ali (S25)
4. Justin & Diana (S27)
5. Denise & James Earl (S27)
6. Hung & Chee (S32)
7. Arun & Natalia (S33)
8. Taylor & Isaiah (S33)
9. Emlly & Molly (S34)
10. Marcus & Michael (S34)
11. Abby & Will (S34)
12. BIPOC MF (S35)

MF - 6
FF - 3
MM - 3
The BIPOC MF from season 35 is Derek & Shelisa. Also, season 35 features 13 teams, so my 13th team would be Krista & Tiffany from S27. This bring the range to MF - 6; FF - 4; and MM - 3.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4754 on: December 17, 2022, 04:20:49 PM »
Welcome QuizMan! Great lists!  :bigwelcome


Your winter assignment is to watch some TAR! What FUN you will have!!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online QuizMan92

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4755 on: December 18, 2022, 07:56:01 AM »
Im gonna do another race route for TAR US, this one will be around the world

This hypothetical season would have 2 fast forwards (no head shaving) 2 head to heads, and 1 u-turn, with possibility to include a switchback somewhere

Starting Line: Jackson Square Park, New Orleans (You could alternatively have it in Cairo, a la TAR34/35
Leg 1: New Orleans -> Cairo, Egypt (Pit Stop: Pyramids of Giza)
Leg 2: Cairo -> Beirut, Lebanon (Pit Stop: Place de lEtoile, if this country isnt safe, it could be replaced by a leg in Israel, Jordan, or UAE)
Leg 3: Beirut -> Istanbul, Turkey (Pit Stop: Kiztasi, keep racing to leg 4)
Leg 4: Istanbul -> Santorini, Greece (Pit Stop: Santorini Folklore Museum)
Leg 5: Santorini -> Belgrade, Serbia (Pit Stop: Spomenik Desanki Maksimovic)
Leg 6: Belgrade -> Helsinki, Finland (Pit Stop: Esplanadi)
Leg 7: Helsinki -> Lulea, Sweden (keep racing from leg 6, Pit Stop: Mjolkuddsberget)
Leg 8: Lulea -> Pretoria, South Africa (Pit Stop: South African State Theatre)
Leg 9: Pretoria -> Manaus, Brazil (Pit Stop: Ponta des Lajes, overlooking the Rio Negro)
Leg 10: Manaus -> Belize City, Belize (Pit Stop: Belize Sign Monument)
Leg 11: Belize City -> San Antonio, Texas, United States
Final Leg tasks involve shooting basketballs at the Spurs arena, doing a memory task involving pit stops at the Tower of the Americas, and getting the final clue at the Riverwalk before running to the Finish Line.
Finish Line: The Historic Alamo (outside)
26,000 Miles, 5 Continents, 11 Countries (3 new)
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4756 on: January 12, 2023, 02:52:43 AM »
This is a list of who I think should get a call for a returning teams 'unfinished business' season:

17:
Brook & Claire

23:
Tim & Marie

25:
Kym & Alli
Shelley & Nici
Adam & Bethany

26:
Hayley & Blair

27:
Justin & Diana
Tiffany & Krista
Denise & James Earl

30:
Kristi & Jen
Lucas & Brittany
Alex & Conor

31:
Chris & Bret

32:
Michelle & Victoria
Hung & Chee
Kaylynn & Haley

33: (would frankly be happy with any of the Final 6 being called)
Raquel & Cayla
Ryan & Dusty
Arun & Natalia
Taylor & Isaiah

34:
Emily & Molly
Marcus & Michael
Glenda & Lumumba
Abby & Will

Am interested to see how 35 alters this list.

I don't think they should invite 'legend' teams who have competed two or three times before, or previous winners. But I do have a good idea of who would be asked in those scenarios.
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online QuizMan92

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4757 on: January 23, 2023, 12:21:04 PM »
Ideas for new types of casting for seasons:
Game Changers (Power Players): featuring teams that are notable for changing the game in some way
Fans vs Favorites: Again, just like Survivor, 6 new teams vs 6 fan favorite veterans
US vs Canada (dont know if this is possible, this can be either newbies, all stars, or both): similar to AUS3, there are 6 teams from the US and 6 from Canada competing for money (a variation of this is North vs South or East vs West, based on the cities that the teams live in)
A season that only visits ancient/historical places
A season featuring only first boots/2nd place teams/winners
Have 24/22 Survivor/BB all stars compete on TAR and vice versa
A season with only F/F teams (so that we can finally have a 4th f/f winning team)
A season with only alpha male teams
A season with only siblings or parent/child or husband/wife teams (teams of 2)
(Unlikely) A season with only BIPOC teams (though Im afraid this might be controversial)
Have TAR 37/38 be an unfinished business season

These teams should be brought back (my opinion),
Kris/Jon (6), Eric/Jeremy (9), Charla/Mirna (5/11), Dustin/Kandace (10/11), Oswald/Danny (2/11), Brook/Claire (17), Bopper/Mark (20),
Adam/Bethany (25), Kym/Alli (25), Hayley/Blair (26), Justin/Diana (27), Brodie/Kurt (28), Matt/Redmond (29), Liz/Michael (29), Alex/Conor (30), Kristi/Jen (30), Chris/Bret (31), Nicole/Victor (31), Kaylynn/Haley (32), Hung/Chee (32), Taylor/Isaiah (33), Anthony/Spencer (33), Raquel/Cayla (33), Ryan/Dusty (33), Abby/Will (34), Marcus/Michael (34), Emily/Molly (34), (insert team here) (35)

Bring back the fast forward!
Offline Traveldude1

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4758 on: January 23, 2023, 01:49:57 PM »
I want to see another route similar to S13. Regardless of where the locations would be, it's a unique way to circumnavigate the globe and has only been done once before.

I really want to see the race end in a foreign country. Maybe if the race has an All-Winners season, they could throw teams for a loop and have the race officially end in a country like South Korea or Singapore. Both challenging and difficult places to navigate and communicate, especially as teams are racing for a million bucks.

I want to see a 30 minute penalty enforced for NEL's. "Apparently" there are no more NEL, but I would love to see a penalty enforced for coming in last if they choose to keep them. Since teams are traveling via a private jet, I'd see the penalty enforced on the next available task. Just enough of a penalty to be a hinderance, but not enough to make you fall too far behind.

I want an All-Winners season and my (realistic) cast would like this:

Rob and Brennan
BJ and Tyler
Nick and Starr
Megan Cheyne
Dan and Jordan
Nat and Kat
Ernie and Cindy
Jason and Amy
Amy and Maya
Joey and Kelsey
Brooke and Scott
Colin and Christie

Realistically, Tammy and Victor would likely take Nick and Starr's spot because producers and Phil really seem to love S14 (even though it's terrible)
Offline Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4759 on: January 23, 2023, 04:50:17 PM »
Quote from: Traveldude1 on January 23, 2023, 01:49:57 PM
I want to see another route similar to S13. Regardless of where the locations would be, it's a unique way to circumnavigate the globe and has only been done once before.

I really want to see the race end in a foreign country. Maybe if the race has an All-Winners season, they could throw teams for a loop and have the race officially end in a country like South Korea or Singapore. Both challenging and difficult places to navigate and communicate, especially as teams are racing for a million bucks.

I want to see a 30 minute penalty enforced for NEL's. "Apparently" there are no more NEL, but I would love to see a penalty enforced for coming in last if they choose to keep them. Since teams are traveling via a private jet, I'd see the penalty enforced on the next available task. Just enough of a penalty to be a hinderance, but not enough to make you fall too far behind.

I want an All-Winners season and my (realistic) cast would like this:

Rob and Brennan
BJ and Tyler
Nick and Starr
Megan Cheyne
Dan and Jordan
Nat and Kat
Ernie and Cindy
Jason and Amy
Amy and Maya
Joey and Kelsey
Brooke and Scott
Colin and Christie

Realistically, Tammy and Victor would likely take Nick and Starr's spot because producers and Phil really seem to love S14 (even though it's terrible)

The greatest threat to any kind of all-winners edition will be the lack of BIPOC diversity.

The Race must always have 50% BIPOC diversity so teams like Chip & Kim, Tammy & Victor and Kisha & Jen would definitely be on their radar, if they were to do it. Uchenna & Joyce are divorced, but are friends and on good terms, and they expressed a desire to race again as friends. Other teams with BIPOC diversity are Nat & Kat, Ernie & Cindy, Jason & Amy, Amy & Maya and Derek & Claire. Possibly also Brooke & Scott, but not sure?

Rob & Brennan would be included. Probably a few from the recent circle like Will & James and Colin & Christie. As much as people like Meghan & Cheyne, I could see them missing out thanks to the above quota, and possibly also BJ & Tyler.

Below is 13 teams where half is BIPOC:

Rob & Brennan
Chip & Kim
Uchenna & Joyce
Tammy & Victor
Nat & Kat
Kisha & Jen
Ernie & Cindy
Jason & Amy
Amy & Maya
Brooke & Scott
Colin & Christie
Will & James
Derek & Claire

You could also remove Jason & Amy, Ernie & Cindy or less likely Derek & Claire for less MF teams and still 50% BIPOC with 12 teams overall.
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline G.B.

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4760 on: January 23, 2023, 06:11:37 PM »
Quote from: QuizMan92 on January 23, 2023, 12:21:04 PM
Fans vs Favorites: Again, just like Survivor, 6 new teams vs 6 fan favorite veterans

I still really want to see a Fans and Favourites season.....Wherein 11 fans of the show appear at the starting line as single racers, and then it's revealed that each one will be partnered with a favourite racer from the show. One person might get paired with Jamal, one might get paired with Flight Time, etc...

Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Zack.

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4761 on: January 30, 2023, 12:15:27 PM »
I respectfully disagree - if the issue is that certain groups of people are underwhelming then the onus is on casting to cast better or somehow structure the race to reduce implicit bias for or against certain teams (ex not casting as many young M/M teams or not having a F/F team be asked to race in Saudi Arabia)

The mandate itself I don't see as an issue - TAR is built on pairs exploring the world and how their experiences and relationship inform that, and a more diverse cast lends itself to more diverse and meaningful perspectives; things like Gus's reaction at the House of Slaves or Natalie & Nadiya remarking on getting around in Bangladesh vs Russia come up because of their race and I think there's merit in casting to support that diversity of experience.

Onward, given how the departure times are staggered I wouldn't mind seeing the Yield (TAR32 version) appear again; if there's a continued focus on self-navigation as a way to separate the teams (vs active route infos which should also come back) then a Yield is an easy, cheap way to add to that.
Offline G.B.

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4762 on: January 30, 2023, 10:15:49 PM »
At the very very least, this rule should not be applied to seasons with returning cast members. Casting an All-Stars version of the Race is hard enough. As producers, they have to look at which teams the audience likes, which teams are willing to come back, and which teams are able to come back. Now they also have to add in "What colour is their skin" to the equation.
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4763 on: January 31, 2023, 10:26:01 AM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on January 12, 2023, 02:52:43 AM
This is a list of who I think should get a call for a returning teams 'unfinished business' season:

17:
Brook & Claire

23:
Tim & Marie

25:
Kym & Alli
Shelley & Nici
Adam & Bethany

26:
Hayley & Blair

27:
Justin & Diana
Tiffany & Krista
Denise & James Earl

30:
Kristi & Jen
Lucas & Brittany
Alex & Conor

31:
Chris & Bret

32:
Michelle & Victoria
Hung & Chee
Kaylynn & Haley

33: (would frankly be happy with any of the Final 6 being called)
Raquel & Cayla
Ryan & Dusty
Arun & Natalia
Taylor & Isaiah

34:
Emily & Molly
Marcus & Michael
Glenda & Lumumba
Abby & Will

Am interested to see how 35 alters this list.

I don't think they should invite 'legend' teams who have competed two or three times before, or previous winners. But I do have a good idea of who would be asked in those scenarios.

Outstanding picks: the only minor adjustment would be to include Leo and Alana in the running.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4764 on: January 31, 2023, 06:34:38 PM »
Moving forward please...

TAR is universal and I would like all evn remotely racial comments left at the door.

Thanks guys!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online QuizMan92

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4765 on: February 04, 2023, 11:29:46 AM »
Back again with another trip around the world and another race concept, this time, a race that is basically a reverse TAR7 in a way.

This can either be returnees only, new teams, or a mix of both, with a possibility to have some above twists mentioned. There would be 12 teams, 3 NELs (if you include KORs), speed bumps for the teams that come last on the first NEL and the KOR (no penalty for the team that comes last on the penultimate leg), u-turns or yields, a fast forward, and potentially a switchback, maybe even invent a new twist. This route may or may not be fully realistic. (I also have a slight affinity for famous/historical/ancient places).

Route:

Starting Line: Cleveland Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio (if not available for filming, a backup starting line could be held at Progressive Field, I also originally wanted to start this race in rural Rhode Island or New Hampshire, but that would be unrealistic)

Leg 1: Cleveland -> Cardiff/Rural Wales, UK (F12, elimination leg, maybe also visit that long llairfairpwll town for the lols if possible) Pit Stop: Cardiff Castle
Leg 2: Cardiff -> Portsmouth, England, UK (F11, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Portchester Castle
Leg 3: Portsmouth -> La Rochelle, France (F10, elimination leg)  Pit Stop: Maritime Museum
Leg 4: La Rochelle -> Zagreb, Croatia (F9, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Kamenita Vrata
Leg 5: Zagreb -> Tel Aviv, Israel (F8, Non-elimination leg) Pit Stop: Clock Tower
Leg 6: Tel Aviv -> Dhaka, Bangladesh (F8, elimination leg) Pit Stop: National Martyr Monument
Leg 7: Dhaka -> Surat, India (F7, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Surat Castle
Leg 8: Surat -> Porto Novo, Benin (F6, keep on racing leg) Pit Stop: Honme Museum
Leg 9: Porto Novo -> Lomé, Togo (F6, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Palais de Lome
Leg 10: Lomé -> Georgetown, Guyana (F5, elimination leg) Pit Stop: Bonsika Creek
Leg 11: Georgetown -> Merida, Mexico (F4, non elimination leg) Pit Stop: Chichen Itza
Leg 12: Merida/Yucatán -> Orlando, Florida (F4, later F3)

In this final leg, the final 4 teams would be sent to Lake Eola Park to complete an Active Route Info about objects seen on the race, then one team member would have to ride the worlds tallest SkyCoaster at Fun Spot (last team to arrive here is eliminated), and after completing that task, teams would have to drive to Disney World (which kinda makes this unrealistic, but hey its my amazing race). At Disney World, teams would have to find hidden mickeys at one of the hotels near the Magic Kingdom, and then teams would have to head to the Transportation and Ticket Center, and complete a second Roadblock (that must be completed by the other team member, of course). Teams would have to arrange books that have pictures of the pit stops (and Lake Eola) on them and sort them into categories (monuments, castles, museums, natural places), and once that is done, teams must run to the Finish Line located at Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom.
Offline Pi/

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4766 on: February 21, 2023, 04:12:18 PM »
Just for fun: a route that tries to revisit once-visited countries, while still remaining fairly realistic.

Leg 1: Santa Monica, CA > Quito, Ecuador
Leg 2: Quito > Guayaquil, Ecuador
Leg 3: Guayaquil > London, England
Leg 4: London > Dublin, Ireland
Leg 5: Ireland
Leg 6: Ireland > Malta
Leg 7: Malta > Abu Dhabi, UAE
Leg 8: UAE > Seychelles
Leg 9: Seychelles
Leg 10: Seychelles > Mumbai, India
Leg 11: Mumbai > Mongolia
Leg 12: Mongolia > Portland, OR
"Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts." - Mark Twain

The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery. There is always more mystery. - Anais Nin

RIP Judith Heumann

Offline DavidJunior

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4767 on: February 22, 2023, 05:57:26 PM »
12 teams, 13 legs

Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA to Belize City, Belize (EL- 12th place)
Leg 2: Belmopan, Belize to Nazca Lines/Huacachina, Peru (EL- 11th place)
Leg 3: Huacachina/Ica, Peru to Lima Peru (EL- 10th place)
Leg 4: Lima, Peru to Lisbon, Portugal (EL- 9th place)
Leg 5: Lisbon, Portugal to Praia, Cabo Verde (NEL- 8 teams)
Leg 6: Island Hopping, Cabo Verde (EL- 8th place)
Leg 7: Praia, Cabo Verde to Stockholm, Sweden (KRL- 7 teams)
Leg 8: Stockholm, Sweden to Riga, Latvia (EL- 7th place)
Leg 9: Riga, Latvia to Muscat, Oman (EL- 6th place)
Leg 10: Muscat, Oman to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (NEL- 5 teams)
Leg 11: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Malacca, Malaysia (EL- 5th place)
Leg 12: Malacca, Malaysia to Seoul, South Korea (EL- 4th place)
Leg 13: Seoul, South Korea to Salt Lake City, USA (Finale- 3 teams)
Online QuizMan92

Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 05:39:16 PM »
Heres an Amazing Race Route that was completely generated by AI (tbh its kinda weird)

Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA

Teams start at the iconic Hollywood sign
Travel to Mexico City, Mexico
Leg 2: Mexico City, Mexico

Teams must navigate through the crowded streets of Mexico City to find one of the city's famous food markets
Travel to Lima, Peru
Leg 3: Lima, Peru

Teams must navigate through the busy streets of Lima to find a local market and purchase ingredients to make a traditional Peruvian dish
Travel to Marrakesh, Morocco
Leg 4: Marrakesh, Morocco

Teams must navigate the bustling streets of the Medina to find a specific spice shop
Travel to Phuket, Thailand
Leg 5: Phuket, Thailand

Teams must complete a series of challenges on the beach, including a traditional Thai massage challenge and a coconut carrying challenge
Travel to Sydney, Australia
Leg 6: Sydney, Australia

Teams must complete challenges in iconic locations such as the Sydney Opera House and Bondi Beach
Travel to Tokyo, Japan
Leg 7: Tokyo, Japan

Teams must navigate the busy Tokyo streets to find a specific vending machine and purchase a unique item
Travel to Cape Town, South Africa
Leg 8: Cape Town, South Africa

Teams must complete a safari challenge and search for specific animals in the wild
Travel to Athens, Greece
Leg 9: Athens, Greece

Teams must navigate the city to find a specific street art installation and recreate it
Travel to Budapest, Hungary
Leg 10: Budapest, Hungary

Teams must navigate through the historic city to find a specific local dish and eat it
Travel to Santiago, Chile
Leg 11: Santiago, Chile

Teams must navigate through the Andes mountains to reach the finish line for this leg
Travel to New York City, USA
Leg 12: New York City, USA

In the final leg, teams must complete a series of challenges throughout the city, including visiting iconic landmarks like Central Park and Times Square
Finish line is at the top of the Empire State Building.
