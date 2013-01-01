For those that welcome me, hello!



Heres a what if for a season that stays entirely in the US (similar to a few TARCAN seasons).

Note: This is not a family edition, but this route is similar to it

(This route might be poorly designed, the first city before an arrow represents the airport that teams would be flying in)

Starting Line: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL



Leg 1: Chicago -> Rural Wisconsin -> Minneapolis, MN (mega leg) Pit Stop: Mall of America

Leg 2: Minneapolis -> Rural Iowa Pit Stop: some corn field in Iowa

Leg 3: Des Moines -> Saint Louis, MO Pit Stop: Gateway Arch

Leg 4: St Louis -> Houston, TX (with NASA-inspired tasks) Pit Stop: Astrodome

Leg 5: Houston -> Albuquerque/Roswell, NM Pit Stop: Sandia Crest

Leg 6: Albuquerque -> Rural Nevada (Reno) Pit Stop: Lake Tahoe (NV side)

Leg 7: Reno -> Charlotte, NC Pit Stop: US National Whitewater Center

Leg 8: Charlotte -> Rural West Virginia Pit Stop: Pricketts Fort State Park

Leg 9: Pittsburgh -> Northern Delaware/Maryland Pit Stop: National Aquarium (was gonna have it be Fort Henry, but I already had a fort pit stop)

Leg 10: Baltimore -> Philadelphia, PA (keep racing, final leg, teams have to drive instead of using a plane)



Finish Line: Philadelphia Museum of Art

Final memory challenge at Fairmont Park would involve painting the states that racers visited during the race (IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, TX, NM, NV, NC, WV, PA, DE, and MD)

Yes, I did an American only season of TAR without visiting California or New York lol