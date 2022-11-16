« previous next »
TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**

Hi, QuizMan92 !  :welcome: to the R.F.F.!
If 2023 sees CBS/WRP retain COVID-19 protocols and the charter plane, here is my idea for routes for filming of the next two seasons. Charter planes have to stick to a particular area, so why not have Oceania-Asia-Hawaii for 36 and Africa-Middle East-Europe for 37. We are LONG overdue Oceania and Africa, and Asia will be in a better place next year to host legs.

Season 36 (filming June-July 2023)
1. Uluru and Alice Springs, Australia (start)
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Auckland, New Zealand
4. Suva, Fiji
5. Nadi and Western Beaches, Fiji
6. Jakarta, Indonesia
7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
8. Kandy, Sri Lanka
9. Kathmandu, Nepal
10. Rural and Everest, Nepal
11. Da Nang, Vietnam
12. Honolulu, Hawaii, United States (finish)

Season 37 (filming October-November 2023)
1. Chefchaouen, Morocco (start)
2. Casablanca, Morocco
3. Banjul, The Gambia
4. Luanda, Angola
5. Cape Town, South Africa
6. Stellenbosch, South Africa
7. Nairobi, Kenya
8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
9. Cappadocia, Turkey
10. Ljubljana, Slovenia
11. Dublin, Ireland
12. Boston, Massachusetts, United States (finish)
For those that welcome me, hello!

Heres a what if for a season that stays entirely in the US (similar to a few TARCAN seasons).
Note: This is not a family edition, but this route is similar to it
(This route might be poorly designed, the first city before an arrow represents the airport that teams would be flying in)
Starting Line: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Leg 1: Chicago -> Rural Wisconsin -> Minneapolis, MN (mega leg) Pit Stop: Mall of America
Leg 2: Minneapolis -> Rural Iowa      Pit Stop: some corn field in Iowa
Leg 3: Des Moines -> Saint Louis, MO           Pit Stop: Gateway Arch
Leg 4: St Louis -> Houston, TX (with NASA-inspired tasks)      Pit Stop: Astrodome
Leg 5: Houston -> Albuquerque/Roswell, NM       Pit Stop: Sandia Crest
Leg 6: Albuquerque -> Rural Nevada (Reno)  Pit Stop: Lake Tahoe (NV side)
Leg 7: Reno -> Charlotte, NC               Pit Stop: US National Whitewater Center
Leg 8: Charlotte -> Rural West Virginia     Pit Stop: Pricketts Fort State Park
Leg 9: Pittsburgh -> Northern Delaware/Maryland       Pit Stop: National Aquarium (was gonna have it be Fort Henry, but I already had a fort pit stop)
Leg 10: Baltimore -> Philadelphia, PA (keep racing, final leg, teams have to drive instead of using a plane)

Finish Line: Philadelphia Museum of Art
Final memory challenge at Fairmont Park would involve painting the states that racers visited during the race (IL, WI, MN, IA, MO, TX, NM, NV, NC, WV, PA, DE, and MD)
Yes, I did an American only season of TAR without visiting California or New York lol
My Returning Players Season Dream Cast (that could be possible and if it was season 36)

1. Eric & Jeremy (S9)
2. Brook & Claire (S17)
3. Kym & Ali (S25)
4. Justin & Diana (S27)
5. Denise & James Earl (S27)
6. Hung & Chee (S32)
7. Arun & Natalia (S33)
8. Taylor & Isaiah (S33)
9. Emlly & Molly (S34)
10. Marcus & Michael (S34)
11. Abby & Will (S34)
12. BIPOC MF (S35)

MF - 6
FF - 3
MM - 3
Show content
The BIPOC MF from season 35 is Derek & Shelisa. Also, season 35 features 13 teams, so my 13th team would be Krista & Tiffany from S27. This bring the range to MF - 6; FF - 4; and MM - 3.
