The BIPOC MF from season 35 is Derek & Shelisa. Also, season 35 features 13 teams, so my 13th team would be Krista & Tiffany from S27. This bring the range to MF - 6; FF - 4; and MM - 3.

My Returning Players Season Dream Cast (that could be possible and if it was season 36)1. Eric & Jeremy (S9)2. Brook & Claire (S17)3. Kym & Ali (S25)4. Justin & Diana (S27)5. Denise & James Earl (S27)6. Hung & Chee (S32)7. Arun & Natalia (S33)8. Taylor & Isaiah (S33)9. Emlly & Molly (S34)10. Marcus & Michael (S34)11. Abby & Will (S34)12. BIPOC MF (S35)MF - 6FF - 3MM - 3