Thinking back to this episode, I have to applaud the humor behind the Assist. Even though it's still a flawed execution, the bowl of fruit gag was the best substitute task yet!
Moreover, I think the leg suffered from trying to cram in a visit to Jon's hometown. The three tasks in Regina were the best of the leg; having the full leg in Saskatchewan could have also allowed the oats task to actually affect teams' standing. Teams could have arrived to the Hotel Saskatchewan and sign up for slots, then eat breakfast to start the leg.
While the Russell portion was barebones, I think it could have hosted an entire leg, keeping the puzzle and Ukrainian dancing intact, but adding tasks in the Asessippi Provincial Park, or maybe just enhancing the Jon Montgomery biography
It's a shame that the oats Switchback hardly mattered, and even more of a shame that three tasks in Regina amounted to very little.