« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024  (Read 220 times)

0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4371
TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« on: July 24, 2024, 06:15:03 PM »
Saved
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4371
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:34:53 PM »
TAR Canada is doing its first official Switchback - the lentil digging from Season 1 in Regina (maybe it's one side of the Detour, and Mosaic Stadium is the other).

Despite being domestic, I remember that whole leg being one of the toughest TAR legs ever (racers confirmed there was even an unaired Fast Forward that nobody could get). Bringing back any task from it is a good choice.

Also, the portion in Russell includes an appearance by Jon's mother. Like that time when Phil Keoghan's father was a greeter in New Zealand.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 