TAR Canada is doing its first official Switchback - the lentil digging from Season 1 in Regina (maybe it's one side of the Detour, and Mosaic Stadium is the other).



Despite being domestic, I remember that whole leg being one of the toughest TAR legs ever (racers confirmed there was even an unaired Fast Forward that nobody could get). Bringing back any task from it is a good choice.



Also, the portion in Russell includes an appearance by Jon's mother. Like that time when Phil Keoghan's father was a greeter in New Zealand.