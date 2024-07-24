« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024

TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
Saved
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
TAR Canada is doing its first official Switchback - the lentil digging from Season 1 in Regina (maybe it's one side of the Detour, and Mosaic Stadium is the other).

Despite being domestic, I remember that whole leg being one of the toughest TAR legs ever (racers confirmed there was even an unaired Fast Forward that nobody could get). Bringing back any task from it is a good choice.

Also, the portion in Russell includes an appearance by Jon's mother. Like that time when Phil Keoghan's father was a greeter in New Zealand.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
Rather enjoyed this leg.
Another double RB leg. Was worried by the number of equalizers, but it was rather exciting. Surprised by how much some teams struggled at the puzzle, which was what allowed entire flight 2 to catch-up, to the point that most of the final podium were from the 2nd flight.
Seems like a long leg, considering how much race time was involved.
1/3 Eps is out of play. A 2nd one was close to be used. Wonder what's the final deadline for them to be used.

Excited for the 2nd half of the race starting in two weeks.
