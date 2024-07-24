I'm more so wondering if they'll lean into the anniversary aspect. Could we get Switchbacks?



That was one my first thoughts when filming started, and my hopes skyrocketed when they went to Regina. The original Regina leg is one of my all time favorites and an obvious choice to pull from. Even though there was one official Switchback, much of that leg was still referenced. Apparently oats are just as difficult as lentils though the show did disincentivize quitting with the breakfast board. The breakfast task felt more at home on Fear Factor even if one dish is technically a regional dish. The CFL task worked for incorporating physicality, memory, and a bit of luck in the call more so that last week's second Roadblock. Even the sponsored task caused some difficulty for the teams. The Ukrainian dance felt more like a task time than just keeping up with the dancers in the original. The fact that the episode visited multiple provinces also felt like a throwback. Also a top three FF finish was nice to see. This leg was always unlikely to surpass the original, but it honored that leg well.One more thought, really liked Joan.