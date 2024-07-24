« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "I Smell Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« on: July 24, 2024, 06:15:03 PM »
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #1 on: July 29, 2024, 04:34:53 PM »
TAR Canada is doing its first official Switchback - the lentil digging from Season 1 in Regina (maybe it's one side of the Detour, and Mosaic Stadium is the other).

Despite being domestic, I remember that whole leg being one of the toughest TAR legs ever (racers confirmed there was even an unaired Fast Forward that nobody could get). Bringing back any task from it is a good choice.

Also, the portion in Russell includes an appearance by Jon's mother. Like that time when Phil Keoghan's father was a greeter in New Zealand.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:20:25 AM »
Rather enjoyed this leg.
Another double RB leg. Was worried by the number of equalizers, but it was rather exciting. Surprised by how much some teams struggled at the puzzle, which was what allowed entire flight 2 to catch-up, to the point that most of the final podium were from the 2nd flight.
Seems like a long leg, considering how much race time was involved.
1/3 Eps is out of play. A 2nd one was close to be used. Wonder what's the final deadline for them to be used.

Excited for the 2nd half of the race starting in two weeks.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "It Smells Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:44:08 AM »
What a pleasant surprise that the top 3 teams were all FF. You rarely see that in TAR!
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "I Smell Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:29:24 PM »
BTW was going to ask but forgot. Can someone from Canada or that know football, explain the watermellon peel helmet the teamate left on the cherring squad were wearing? What were those about? 
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "I Smell Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:07:45 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Today at 03:29:24 PM
BTW was going to ask but forgot. Can someone from Canada or that know football, explain the watermellon peel helmet the teamate left on the cherring squad were wearing? What were those about?

I don't know the history, it's just a thing that the passionate Roughriders fans do. Like the Green Bay Packers and their cheese hats.

With the eating challenge, the bull testicles being a local delicacy would have made more sense if Jon mentioned that people in Saskatchewan call them "prairie oysters". Not so sure about the pig brains.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "I Smell Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:13:39 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Today at 03:29:24 PM
BTW was going to ask but forgot. Can someone from Canada or that know football, explain the watermellon peel helmet the teamate left on the cherring squad were wearing? What were those about?

I was told fans would infuse a watermelon with alcohol and bring it into the stadium as "food". Then eat the drunken watermelon and when it was done they'd make a helmet. Don't know if this is true.    :duno:
  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "I Smell Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:35:45 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 04:07:45 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Today at 03:29:24 PM
BTW was going to ask but forgot. Can someone from Canada or that know football, explain the watermellon peel helmet the teamate left on the cherring squad were wearing? What were those about?

I don't know the history, it's just a thing that the passionate Roughriders fans do. Like the Green Bay Packers and their cheese hats.

With the eating challenge, the bull testicles being a local delicacy would have made more sense if Jon mentioned that people in Saskatchewan call them "prairie oysters". Not so sure about the pig brains.
I also wish that Jon mentioned this. It's been a while since we saw a good eating task, and the context for why these items would be served in Saskatchewan was kinda needed; without it, it seemed like testicles for the sake of a shock factor.
Even as a vegetarian, I think teams should've had to eat both plates. TARCan offers a lot of tasks, but many of them are on the shorter/quicker side.
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 5 "I Smell Like Carcass" July 30, 2024
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:58:17 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on April 23, 2024, 05:29:24 PM
I'm more so wondering if they'll lean into the anniversary aspect. Could we get Switchbacks?

That was one my first thoughts when filming started, and my hopes skyrocketed when they went to Regina. The original Regina leg is one of my all time favorites and an obvious choice to pull from. Even though there was one official Switchback, much of that leg was still referenced. Apparently oats are just as difficult as lentils though the show did disincentivize quitting with the breakfast board. The breakfast task felt more at home on Fear Factor even if one dish is technically a regional dish. The CFL task worked for incorporating physicality, memory, and a bit of luck in the call more so that last week's second Roadblock. Even the sponsored task caused some difficulty for the teams. The Ukrainian dance felt more like a task time than just keeping up with the dancers in the original. The fact that the episode visited multiple provinces also felt like a throwback. Also a top three FF finish was nice to see. This leg was always unlikely to surpass the original, but it honored that leg well.

One more thought, really liked Joan.
