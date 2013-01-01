« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Xoruz

TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 05:25:59 PM
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARCAN 10 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!
I ♥ TAR

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 05:27:49 PM
Do we have photo evidence of teams at Niagara Falls?
tennis33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 05:28:18 PM
Yes. Same start line location as season one!
Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 05:29:24 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on Today at 04:42:43 PM
I wonder if it could be all stars? Season 10 and season 1 starting line..??

I'm more so wondering if they'll lean into the anniversary aspect. Could we get Switchbacks?
