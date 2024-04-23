« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Xoruz

TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
April 23, 2024, 05:25:59 PM
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARCAN 10 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!
I ♥ TAR

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
April 23, 2024, 05:27:49 PM
Do we have photo evidence of teams at Niagara Falls?
tennis33

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
April 23, 2024, 05:28:18 PM
Yes. Same start line location as season one!
Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
April 23, 2024, 05:29:24 PM
Quote from: tennis33 on April 23, 2024, 04:42:43 PM
I wonder if it could be all stars? Season 10 and season 1 starting line..??

I'm more so wondering if they'll lean into the anniversary aspect. Could we get Switchbacks?
jeanyesbc

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 11:28:12 AM
Starting line Oakes Garden Theatre, Niagara Falls, ON
kyleisalive

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 03:22:47 PM
Did they already kick off?
Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 03:48:05 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 03:22:47 PM
Did they already kick off?

On Tuesday afternoon. If the rest of leg 1 wasnt in Niagara, then it concluded yesterday.
