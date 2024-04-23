From the photos in Pentiction the teams I see are
Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, Colin & Matt, Sam & Brad, Taylor & Katie, and John & Connor. Theres 2 people 1 in a black toque and 1 in a red jacket that I can't Identify from the photos from the car roadblock sidelines.
The five teams not directly spotted from what I see are
Kevin & Gurleen, Trystenne & Eva, Michael & Amari, Olus & Dorothy, Olivia & Julia
The red jacket could be Olivia and Julia or Olus and Dorothy since they were both in red at the start I believe. Idk who the black toque could be.