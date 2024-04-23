« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 2439 times)

TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: April 23, 2024, 05:25:59 PM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARCAN 10 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: April 23, 2024, 05:27:49 PM »
Do we have photo evidence of teams at Niagara Falls?
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: April 23, 2024, 05:28:18 PM »
Yes. Same start line location as season one!
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #3 on: April 23, 2024, 05:29:24 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on April 23, 2024, 04:42:43 PM
I wonder if it could be all stars? Season 10 and season 1 starting line..??

I'm more so wondering if they'll lean into the anniversary aspect. Could we get Switchbacks?
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #4 on: April 24, 2024, 11:28:12 AM »
Starting line Oakes Garden Theatre, Niagara Falls, ON
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #5 on: April 25, 2024, 03:22:47 PM »
Did they already kick off?
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #6 on: April 25, 2024, 03:48:05 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on April 25, 2024, 03:22:47 PM
Did they already kick off?

On Tuesday afternoon. If the rest of leg 1 wasnt in Niagara, then it concluded yesterday.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #7 on: April 26, 2024, 03:57:45 PM »
Gibsons is about half-an-hour drive (25 km) from the Sechelt entrance to Porpoise Bay.
There are two access points from Vancouver:
  • If teams travel to Gibsons first, BC Ferries goes from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Langdale, about 5km north of Gibsons
  • If teams travel to Porpoise Bay first, there's a seaplane base on Porpoise Bay that serves Sechelt. Teams could travel here from multiple spots in Vancouver, or theoretically other parts of BC.
Due to TARCan's budget, I'm going to assume the first is more likely, particularly since the Gibsons filming permit included yesterday and today. Perhaps teams took the last ferry of the day on the 25th and stayed overnight. This would be particularly useful if teams flew into Vancouver for Leg 2 after the first leg took place around Niagara Falls.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #8 on: April 26, 2024, 04:30:41 PM »
I'm guessing Niagara Falls was leg 1.

It was a starting line in season 1, but never actually featured as a leg itself. Last year they went to Niagara-on-the-Lake, which is 30 minutes away
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #9 on: April 28, 2024, 03:58:01 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on April 28, 2024, 03:37:25 PM
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/1cff9lk/the_amazing_race_spotted/

Via /u/Deep-Explanation-850

the amazing race spotted?

Walking around Granville island in bc with family and talked to some restaurant and one of the camera guys.

Teams spotted in Granville Island for a likely leg 3:
  • John Ferguson & partner (photos 2 & 3)
  • Lauren & Nicole (Blonde Twins) (photo 5)
  • Tyler & Michael (photo 6)

And I want to say picture 4 shows either Michael & Amari OR Colin & Matt. Tough to tell with one team member bending over.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #10 on: April 28, 2024, 05:16:51 PM »
From the Twins clue it looks like the assist is back! Also photo four look like a team from Newfoundland from the flag on the hat. Not sure which team it is idk names yet
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #11 on: April 29, 2024, 08:01:54 AM »
Unsure whether which of Vancouver/Penticton is leg 3 and which is leg 4, but, regardless, the picture from Penticton is in front of the S.S. Sicamous Museum and Heritage Park.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #12 on: April 29, 2024, 08:32:43 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on April 29, 2024, 08:01:54 AM
Unsure whether which of Vancouver/Penticton is leg 3 and which is leg 4, but, regardless, the picture from Penticton is in front of the S.S. Sicamous Museum and Heritage Park.

The only Vancouver sightings were at Granville market. Could be a sponsor task before flying to Penticton like season 8 with Marshalls?
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #13 on: April 29, 2024, 04:14:15 PM »
From the photos in Pentiction the teams I see are


Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, Colin & Matt, Sam & Brad, Taylor & Katie, and John & Connor. Theres 2 people 1  in a black toque and 1 in a red jacket that I can't Identify from the photos from the car roadblock sidelines.

The five teams not directly spotted from what I see are
Kevin & Gurleen, Trystenne & Eva, Michael & Amari, Olus & Dorothy, Olivia & Julia


The red jacket could be Olivia and Julia or Olus and Dorothy since they were both in red at the start I believe. Idk who the black toque could be.

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:43:31 AM »
9 teams in Richmond/Vancouver means that Leg 1 (Ontario?) and Leg 2 (Sunshine Coast) were elimination legs.

Still undetermined whether or not Penticton and Vancouver are one leg, but I find it hard to believe that teams would complete one task in Granville Island, vote for a U-Turn, and then... fly to the Okanagan for a Detour, U-Turn, and Roadblock? It also looks like Michael & Amari are performing a task at Parker Place, with a light and camera crew set up around a (task judge?) on the stage. The addition of a task in Vancouver makes it seem more likely that there's a full leg there, as we now know of two tasks and two Route Markers.

At the same time, would TARCan have a U-Turn into a KOR? Or, are teams voting at the start of Leg 4 in Vancouver after a KOR/short rest period before flying to Penticton for the leg?

The timing is weird, but I'm team Vancouver is leg 3 and Penticton is leg 4. Since teams are flying to Manitoba today, I think we have to be on the fifth leg, because- and this may change once we learn where leg 1 was filmed- I don't believe an all-domestic season would only film two legs (2 and 3) in British Columbia. It's the best province to film in at this point in the year.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:51:30 AM »
I cannot make out all of the nine teams on the U-Turn Board, but we know that (1) all of these teams are safe:

Quote from: tennis33 on April 29, 2024, 04:14:15 PM
Lauren & Nicole, Michael & Tyson, Colin & Matt, Sam & Brad, Taylor & Katie, and John & Connor.

Further, (2) Michael and Amari are our seventh team of the top 9, seen voting at the U-Turn.
(3) I still don't know teams' names, but we see the F/F in Red and F/F in Blue on the U-Turn Board. Thus, Olivia & Julia and Taylor & Katie both make the top nine.

(4) As for the remaining spot, I think Kevin & Gurleen are the picture in the top row, second from the left. The man looks like Kevin; further, I sped the audio in the video down, and we can hear Michael & Amari talking through their U-Turn Vote. It sounds like (can't 100% confirm due to audio quality) that they're saying, "We're working with (?) Gurleen, Kevin's strong."



I think this means that Olus & Dorothy and Trystenne & Eva are our first two teams eliminated :(
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:31:00 AM »

I think this means that Olus & Dorothy and Trystenne & Eva are our first two teams eliminated :(
Olus and Dorthy are in pictures in Sunshine BC so they arent first out (unless thats leg one then they could be)
