« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 1131 times)

2 Members and 12 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1583
TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: April 23, 2024, 05:25:59 PM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARCAN 10 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: April 23, 2024, 05:27:49 PM »
Do we have photo evidence of teams at Niagara Falls?
Logged

Offline tennis33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • 🌎 🏃‍♂️ 🔥
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: April 23, 2024, 05:28:18 PM »
Yes. Same start line location as season one!
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1583
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #3 on: April 23, 2024, 05:29:24 PM »
Quote from: tennis33 on April 23, 2024, 04:42:43 PM
I wonder if it could be all stars? Season 10 and season 1 starting line..??

I'm more so wondering if they'll lean into the anniversary aspect. Could we get Switchbacks?
Logged

Offline jeanyesbc

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 46
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #4 on: April 24, 2024, 11:28:12 AM »
Starting line Oakes Garden Theatre, Niagara Falls, ON
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:22:47 PM »
Did they already kick off?
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1583
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:48:05 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 03:22:47 PM
Did they already kick off?

On Tuesday afternoon. If the rest of leg 1 wasnt in Niagara, then it concluded yesterday.
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1779
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:57:45 PM »
Gibsons is about half-an-hour drive (25 km) from the Sechelt entrance to Porpoise Bay.
There are two access points from Vancouver:
  • If teams travel to Gibsons first, BC Ferries goes from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Langdale, about 5km north of Gibsons
  • If teams travel to Porpoise Bay first, there's a seaplane base on Porpoise Bay that serves Sechelt. Teams could travel here from multiple spots in Vancouver, or theoretically other parts of BC.
Due to TARCan's budget, I'm going to assume the first is more likely, particularly since the Gibsons filming permit included yesterday and today. Perhaps teams took the last ferry of the day on the 25th and stayed overnight. This would be particularly useful if teams flew into Vancouver for Leg 2 after the first leg took place around Niagara Falls.
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4239
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:30:41 PM »
I'm guessing Niagara Falls was leg 1.

It was a starting line in season 1, but never actually featured as a leg itself. Last year they went to Niagara-on-the-Lake, which is 30 minutes away
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 